India kick off their tour of Australia with a three-match One-day International series starting with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. India on Thursday completed their mandatory quarantine period in Sydney, where they were allowed to train during quarantine. India will miss opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who was not picked for the limited-overs leg of the tour as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Australia, on the other hand, have a full-strength squad at their disposal, although opening bat David Warner completed his mandatory quarantine on Thursday, one day before the first ODI, as he had arrived from the UAE after the IPL.

India are also slated to play three Twenty20 Internationals that follow the ODIs and four Tests. The T20Is end on December 8 and the first Test, in Adelaide to be played as a day-night contest, will start December 17.

When is the Australia vs India 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be played on November 27, Friday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs India 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI between Australia and India will begin at 9:10 am IST.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 1st ODI match?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be streamed on Sony Liv.

Promoted

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st ODI match?

The first ODI between Australia and India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

