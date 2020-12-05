After winning the first T20I on Friday, India face Australia in the second T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6. The hosts will be aiming for a turnaround, meanwhile the visitors will be hoping to not repeat their mistakes from the ODI series. Australia won the ODI series, 2-1. In the first T20I, KL Rahul top-scored for India, slamming 51 runs from 40 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten knock of 44 from 23 deliveries. The all-rounder won't be available for the remaining T20Is, as he has been placed under observation due to a hit on the head at the Manuka Oval. Jadeja has been replaced by Shardul Thakur. Also, concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed three wickets. The visitors won by 11 runs after having set a 162-run target.

When is the Australia vs India 2nd T20I?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20I will be played on December 6, Sunday.

Where will the Australia vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the Australia vs India 2nd T20I begin?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20I will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs India 2nd T20I?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20I will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 2nd T20I match?

The Australia vs India 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

