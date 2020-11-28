After losing the first ODI, India face Australia in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. During the first ODI on Friday, the visitors lost by a huge margin of 66 runs at the same venue. Aaron Finch, Steve Smith grabbed centuries for what turned out to be a one-sided victory for the hosts. Also, Adam Zampa grabbed four wickets, and Josh Hazlewood registered three dismissals. India are currently touring Australia, which consists of three ODIs, three T20Is, and a four-match Test series.

Australia opted to bat in the ODI series opener. Other than Finch, Smith, Warner grabbed a half-century and Glenn Maxwell scored a quickfire knock of 45 from 19 balls. The Indian bowling department couldn't muster much of a challenge, with Jasprit Bumrah conceding 73 runs in 10 overs, and only managed a lone dismissal. Mohammed Shami was the bright spot, notching three wickets. In 50 overs, Australia posted 374 for six.

During India's chase, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal fell cheaply to Hazlewood. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya tried to stage a turnaround with half-centuries, but the target proved unreachable.

When is the Australia vs India 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between Australia vs India will be played on November 29, Sunday.

Where will the Australia vs India 2nd ODI be played?

The Australia vs India second ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the Australia vs India 2nd ODI begin?

The Australia vs India second ODI will begin at 9:10 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs India 2nd ODI?

The Australia vs India second ODI will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 2nd ODI match?

The Australia vs India second ODI match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)