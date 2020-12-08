India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Australia In Sydney
IND vs AUS Live Match Score Updates: Virat Kohli won the toss for India, and elected to field against Australia, in the third T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India have won the toss and elected to field against Australia in their third T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors will be aiming for a second series sweep in the shortest format of the game over the past four years. India had last swept Australia 3-0 back in 2016 in a T20I series down under played only less than two months ahead of the T20 World Cup that year. Moreover, in the last three bilateral T20I series played between the two teams Australia have won one while the other two have been tied. On a Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) wicket that is expected to be flat like it was in the second T20I at the same venue, Australia's bowling needs to come good against the Indian top three of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli. Then there's Hardik Pandya, too, to contend with. Australia's batsmen including Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been among the runs but the rise of T Natarajan and the resurgence of Yuzvendra Chahal will worry the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 08, 2020
3rd T20I Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 13:33 (IST)Aaron Finch hopes that his team prevent no ballsAfter the toss, Finch said that his team needs to prevent no balls and need to be careful."No balls are something that's killed us over the last few games and we want to control that going forward. Somewhere around 190 is what we are after and you got to be careful as this is a tough ground to defend. We gonna give it all tonight", he said.
- 13:32 (IST)Virat Kohli hoping to finish 2020 unbeaten in T20Is?After winning the toss, Kohli said that his team was good in the second T20I and dealt with the short boundaries well."We are going to bowl. Shorter boundaries and we had a good game last time and for the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves. It's been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket", he said.
- 13:23 (IST)Only one change for Australia, no change for IndiaCaptain Finch comes in for Australia after missing out the second T20I. Marcus Stoinis is out.Meanwhile, India will field the same team.
- 13:20 (IST)Here are the playing XIsAustralia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam ZampaIndia: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 13:12 (IST)India win toss, elect to fieldIndia captain Virat Kohli has won the toss, electing to field. The same decision as the previous T20I! Can India complete the whitewash?
- 13:06 (IST)Sneak peek: Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya meet their Australian friend!The BCCI shared a photo of Aaron Finch interacting with Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya ahead of the match on the pitch. It is worth noting that Finch and Chahal are teammates in the IPL, for RCB.
Let's have a small get together before the start of the final T20I! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64je7qcrJL— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2020
- 13:03 (IST)Second T20I: Match ReportIndia defeated Australia in the second T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors won by six wickets, with Hardik Pandya finishing the match with two sixes in the 20th over. Meanwhile, even T Natarajan put in a top display, grabbing two wickets. Click here, for the match report.Virat Kohli's side sealed the T20I series after the win, and lead 2-0. The hosts will be hoping for a consolation win today!
- 11:50 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).