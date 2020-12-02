LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score Updates: T Natarajan Gets His 1st Wicket As Australia Lose Marnus Labuchagne
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Match Score Updates: T Natarajan has accounted for the early dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne, as India look to defend a total of 302 runs.
Team India have posted a total of 302 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs against Australia. The two teams are battling it out in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Hardik Pandya was the highest run-getter, smashing 92 runs off 76 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries and a six. Ravindra Jadeja was the second top run-scorer, hitting 66 runs off 50 balls with five boundaries and three maximums to his credit. Team India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 63 runs off 78 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed cheaply. Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat. The hosts will complete a clean sweep in the ODI series with a win, having emerged victorious in the previous two games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 13:36 (IST)Wicket maiden for T NatarajanT Natarajan bowls a maiden, after accounting for the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. India will be optimistic of some further wickets by the fast-bowler. Australia 25/1 after 6 overs
- 13:31 (IST)WICKET! Marnus Labuschagne b T Natarajan 7 (13)T Natarajan gets his first wicket in international cricket, following the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne attempted to go for a big hit, but failed to connect effectively with an edge going on to hit the stumps. Steve Smith is the new man in.
- 13:29 (IST)SIX!Aaron Finch continues to score at a steady rate, following an outside edge which went square of the wicket, managing to clear the ropes.
- 13:24 (IST)FOUR!Aaron Finch continues to score runs off T Natarajan. The left-arm pacer bowled a short ball, which Finch pulled wide of mid-on.
- 13:21 (IST)FOUR!Marnus Labuschagne gets his first boundary of the innings, smashing the ball confidently past covers with good use of the bottom-hand.
- 13:19 (IST)Nine runs off the first two oversAustralia have scored nine runs from the opening two overs of the chase. While Jasprit Bumrah conceded two runs from his first over, T Natarajan leaked seven runs.
- 13:18 (IST)SIX!Aaron Finch welcomes T Natarajan to international cricket, with a massive six over mid-wicket. The left-arm pacer bowled a short delivery outside off, which Finch smashed into the stands with confidence.
- 13:16 (IST)T Natarajan to share the new ballT Natarajan is set to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. The left-arm pacer was quite impressive during the IPL 2020, and his performance will certainly be of interest to fans.
- 13:13 (IST)Strong start by Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah concedes just two runs off the opening over of the second innings, as Marnus Labuschagne gets off the mark.
- 13:11 (IST)We're ready for the chase of 303 runsAaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne are opening the innings for the Australian team. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the first over.
- 12:42 (IST)India score 302 runs for the loss of five wicketsIndia have posted a total of 302 runs for the loss of five wickets against Australia. Australia need 303 runs to register a clean sweep in the ODI series.
- 12:36 (IST)FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja gets his fifth boundary of the innings, directing the ball into the gap between extra cover and mid-off with precision.
- 12:32 (IST)India 289/5 after 49 oversHardik Pandya is inching closer to his maiden ODI century, with just an over left for the innings to finish. Can India finish with a score in excess of 300?
- 12:28 (IST)SIX!Ravindra Jadeja is looking unstoppable at this stage. Jadeja went deep into his crease, smashing the ball into the deep mid-wicket stands, where the boundary is a bit shorter.
- 12:27 (IST)Half-century for Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja gets a hat-trick of boundaries, bringing up his 13th ODI half-century off 43 deliveries. Jadeja took full advantage of the short delivery, directing the ball over short third man.
- 12:25 (IST)FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja makes it two consecutive boundaries, pulling the short ball wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
- 12:24 (IST)FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja gets his second boundary of the innings picking the ball early, and directing it to the deep square leg fence.
- 12:22 (IST)SIX!Ravindra Jadeja gets his second six of the innings, lofting Josh Hazlewood over point. Jadeja received a lot of assistance from the breeze, which carried the ball over the fence.
- 12:19 (IST)SIX!Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have now completed a partnership in excess of 100 runs, following a six to deep mid-wicket by the latter.
- 12:18 (IST)FOUR!Hardik Pandya continues to attack, taking advantage of a low full toss bowled on the pads, directing the ball very fine to the boundary.
- 12:16 (IST)SIX!Hardik Pandya follows up the boundary with a six, hitting the slower and shorter ball over the sweeper cover's head.
- 12:15 (IST)FOUR!Hardik Pandya is looking to attack in the final few overs, managing to get the slower ball over short third man to the boundary.
- 12:12 (IST)FOUR!Fifth boundary of the innings for Hardik Pandya, who smashes the ball past extra cover. Hardik picked Josh Hazlewood's length early, taking full advantage.
- 12:08 (IST)FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja shows some intent, directing the back of length delivery in the gap between short third man and backward point.
- 12:03 (IST)Half-century for Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya has completed his sixth ODI half-century, off 55 deliveries. The all-rounder has stitched an important partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, helping Team India rebuild.
- 12:00 (IST)Adam Zampa finishes fine spell, with 7 overs leftAdam Zampa has finished his spell of 10 overs, having conceded 45 runs while picking a wicket. Hardik Pandya is just one run away from a half-century, India 209/5 after 43 overs
- 11:56 (IST)50-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra JadejaHardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have completed a 50-run partnership off 59 deliveries. Hardik has been the more attacking batsman, going for the boundaries whenever provided an opportunity.
- 11:55 (IST)India cross the 200-run mark following boundary by Hardik PandyaTeam India have crossed the 200 run mark, following a powerful boundary by Hardik Pandya. Hardik hit the ball powerfully following a back of length delivery bowled outside off.
- 11:47 (IST)FOUR!Hardik Pandya gets his third boundary of the innings, directing a ball fired in on leg stump, over square leg.
- 11:45 (IST)FOUR!Hardik Pandya gets his second boundary of the innings, following a short delivery from Sean Abbott. Hardik pulled the ball past mid-wicket with great strength, getting some useful runs.
- 11:41 (IST)Some excellent fielding by the Australian playersThe hosts have ensured an excellent performance on the field, maintaining the pressure on the Indian batsmen with some superb dives and accurate throws. Boundaries have been kept to a bare minimum, with the batsmen forced to take risks for getting any runs. India 176/5 after 38 overs
- 11:34 (IST)Sean Abbott back in the attackSean Abbott has been brought back into the attack, having bowled just four overs so far. Abbott accounted for the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan.
- 11:32 (IST)India struggling to get some momentum in the inningsTeam India have found it difficult to score runs, as evident from the few number of boundaries. It is very necessary for Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to stitch a partnership at this stage, if India are to post a competitive total. India 167/5 after 36 overs
- 11:26 (IST)FOUR!Finally a boundary for Team India as Hardik Pandya gets an edge past the keeper, with the ball running down to the boundary ropes.
- 11:25 (IST)India struggling to get the boundariesTeam India have not scored a boundary in the last 35 balls, which is an indication of the excellent bowling by the Australian bowlers.
- 11:18 (IST)WICKET! Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Josh Hazlewood 63 (78)Josh Hazlewood gets Virat Kohli for the fourth time in a row, following an excellent review by Aaron Finch. Hazlewood did not seem convinced about a possible edge, despite bowling a delivery which just beat the edge of the bat.However, Finch went for a DRS review which turned out to be a masterstroke as Kohli was sent back to the pavillion. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
- 11:05 (IST)FOUR!Virat Kohli gets his first boundary since the 12th over, slicing the ball behind point following a short delivery by Adam Zampa.
- 11:02 (IST)Exceptional performance by spinners so farSpinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have delivered an excellent performance so far, choking the flow of runs with some tight bowling. Team India have not scored a boundary in the last 50 balls, which is an indication of the pressure being maintained.
- 11:01 (IST)Virat Kohli hits his 60th ODI half-centuryTeam India skipper Virat Kohli has registered his 60th ODI half-century, off 64 deliveries. Kohli completed a single, driving the ball down the ground to bring up the milestone.
- 10:54 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul lbw Ashton Agar 5 (11)KL Rahul departs for 5 runs off 11 deliveries, as Ashton Agar gets hs second wicket. Rahul failed to negotiate a straight delivery from Ashton Agar, playing a premeditated sweep. However, the batsman missed the ball which went on to hit him on the pad in front of middle and leg. Rahul attempted to review the call, without any success. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.