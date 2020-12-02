Team India have posted a total of 302 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs against Australia. The two teams are battling it out in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Hardik Pandya was the highest run-getter, smashing 92 runs off 76 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries and a six. Ravindra Jadeja was the second top run-scorer, hitting 66 runs off 50 balls with five boundaries and three maximums to his credit. Team India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 63 runs off 78 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed cheaply. Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat. The hosts will complete a clean sweep in the ODI series with a win, having emerged victorious in the previous two games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd ODI Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra