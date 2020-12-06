India vs Australia, 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Australia Off To A Flyer After Being Put Into Bat By India
IND vs AUS Live Match Score Updates: India won the toss in the ongoing second T20I against Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli has elected to bowl, and the visitors are without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
India have won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the ongoing second T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mohammed Shami, who featured in the first T20I, has been rested. He has been replaced by Sharduk Thakur. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has also made way for Shreyas Iyer. For the Aussies, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are the only changes from the first T20I. They have been replaced Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis and Andrew Tye. After losing the ODI series, the visitors won the first T20I by 11 runs, with KL Rahul top-scoring for them with 51 runs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is due to a hit on the head during the first fixture of this three-match series. The all-rounder was crucial for India at the Manuka Oval, scoring an unbeaten knock of 44 from 23 deliveries. He was replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who went on to grab three dismissals from four overs. Meanwhile, due to Jadeja's withdrawal, Thakur has been added to Virat Kohli's outfit. At the SCG, the hosts will be aiming to level the series, after having defeated them with ease in the recently-concluded ODI series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 06, 2020
2nd T20I Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 13:59 (IST)FOUR! WONDERFUL!Chahar sends a short delivery. Wade makes it look easy once again and slams it forward of square for a four!
- 13:59 (IST)FOUR!Good delivery by Sundar, but poor fielding positioning by India. Wade mistimes his slog sweep, but still manages to send it for a four forward of square.
- 13:53 (IST)FOUR!Thakur sends a short delivery. Wade looks like he is in top form. He sends it behind square for a smashing four!
- 13:50 (IST)SIX!!It was a full delivery by Sundar in the arc. Wade went down on one knee and just slammed it over fence at deep square.
- 13:47 (IST)No run, but an expensive over by Deepak Chahar!Chahar sends a slower delivery, on off. Wade defends it.Expensive over but a good start by Australia! 13 runs conceded!
- 13:46 (IST)FOUR AGAIN!A good delivery by Chahar. Wade made it look so easy though. He hit it wide of mid off for a four!
- 13:45 (IST)FOUR! GENIUS SHOT BY MATTHEW WADE!Chahar sent a length delivery, wide of off. Wade went inside the line early and scooped it over short fine for a four!
- 13:43 (IST)FOUR!!Chahar sent a chest high delivery, angled across. Wade slams it flat, into the gap wide of mid-on for a strong dominating four!
- 13:42 (IST)Nice inswinger by Deepak Chahar!Nice inswinger by Chahar for his first delivery!Wade tried to begin, but was forced to make a defensive push to mid-on.
- 13:40 (IST)The action begins!D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade will open the innings for Australia. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar will bowl the first over for India.
- 13:36 (IST)Sneak peek from the Sydney Cricket Ground: Toss photoHere is a toss photo from the Sydney Cricket Ground, shared by the BCCI on Twitter:
Captain @imVkohli has won the toss in the 2nd T20I and #TeamIndia are bowling first.
Virat Kohli will be hoping to find his footing in a patchy tour for him and India. Despite winning the first T20I, the Indians were completely outplayed in the ODI series.
- 13:25 (IST)No Aaron Finch, Mohammed Shami!Australia will be without Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis and Andrew Tye will be the replacements.Meanwhile, India will be without Mohammed Shami and Manish Pandey. Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer will appear for India today.
- 13:19 (IST)Here are the starting XIs!Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew TyeIndia: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 13:12 (IST)India win toss, elect to bowlVirat Kohli has won the toss and he has elected to bowl.
- 13:02 (IST)Sneak peek: India warm-up at the SCGThe Indian cricket team will be hoping to seal the series, and have begun to warm-up at the venue. Here are the photos:
We are back at the SCG and all set for the 2nd T20I.
Will you bat first or bowl?
- 12:57 (IST)Mitchell Starc joins Ravindra Jadeja in the injury listOther than Ravindra Jadeja missing out the remaining matches, even Australia's Mitchell Starc is out for the last two fixtures of this T20I series. He has left the team due to an illness in his family.
- 12:49 (IST)End of Day 1 in warm-up match for Test seriesIndia A and Australia A currently face each other in a warm-up Test match for the upcoming series. At the End of Day 1, Ajinkya Rahana and Cheteshwar Pujara have helped India to 237/8 at stumps. Rahane is unbeaten at 108 runs.
End of Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 108, Cheteshwar Pujara's 54 take Indians to 237/8 at stumps.
- 12:46 (IST)KL Rahul in top form!In the first T20I, KL Rahul was in top form. He slammed five fours and a six in a knock of 51 runs from 40 balls. He also set a strike rate of 127.50. His form is of no surprise, considering his blistering displays in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, where he won the Orange Cap. T20 cricket has become his specialty lately!
- 11:57 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to NDTV's live coverage of the second T20I between India and Australia. The visitors have a 1-0 lead and will be hoping to seal the series. Meanwhile, the hosts, who also won the ODI series, will be eyeing to stage a turnaround and level the series. Can Virat Kohli and his men put in a good display without Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out? Or will the Aussies get back to winning ways once again? Watch this space for the live score and updates of the second T20I.