Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the batsmen at the crease for Team India, who are chasing a target of 390 runs. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed for 28 and 30 runs respectively, by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Australia set a total of 389 runs for the loss of four wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith scored his 11th ODI century, making it two consecutive tons for the Australian batsman. David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch further chipped in with half-centuries. While Finch registered his 28th ODI half-century, Warner completed his 23rd ODI 50. Maxwell and Labuschagne further recorded their 21st and 3rd half-centuries in the 50-over format. None of the Indian bowlers managed to make much of an impact, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah conceding 73 and 79 runs respectively. Ravindra Jadeja further dropped two catches, making it all the more difficult for the visitors. Team India need a win to stay alive in the series, after being defeated in the opening match held at the same venue by a margin of 66 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd ODI Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney