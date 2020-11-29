LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI Score Updates: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Keep India Ticking After Double Blow
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Match Score Updates: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have helped Team India rebuild, after being handed a mammoth target of 390.
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the batsmen at the crease for Team India, who are chasing a target of 390 runs. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed for 28 and 30 runs respectively, by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Australia set a total of 389 runs for the loss of four wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith scored his 11th ODI century, making it two consecutive tons for the Australian batsman. David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch further chipped in with half-centuries. While Finch registered his 28th ODI half-century, Warner completed his 23rd ODI 50. Maxwell and Labuschagne further recorded their 21st and 3rd half-centuries in the 50-over format. None of the Indian bowlers managed to make much of an impact, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah conceding 73 and 79 runs respectively. Ravindra Jadeja further dropped two catches, making it all the more difficult for the visitors. Team India need a win to stay alive in the series, after being defeated in the opening match held at the same venue by a margin of 66 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI Live Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney
2nd ODI, India in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2020, Nov 29, 2020
- 14:56 (IST)Virat, Shreyas struggling to get the boundariesGlenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques are maintaining the pressure on Team India, by choking the flow of runs. The boundaries have certainly dried down which is not good news considering the massive target of 390 runs. India 116/2 after 19 overs
- 14:47 (IST)100-up for IndiaIndia have reached the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli are looking to rebuild the chase, but the increasing asking rate is also an area of concern. India 100/2 after 15.4 overs
- 14:40 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Virat Kohli who played a late shot, beating third man.
- 14:39 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for Virat Kohli following a sublime straight drive off a full delivery.
- 14:38 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Shreyas Iyer following some fine placement. Iyer cut the ball in the gap between short third man and backward point, using the depth of his crease well.
- 14:37 (IST)David Warner to undergo scans after landing awkwardly while fieldingAustralian opener David Warner will undergo scans, having sustained an adductor (groin) injury.
- 14:34 (IST)Virat Kohli survives following successful DRS reviewVirat Kohli will continue to bat, following successful DRS review. Kohli was initially ruled out LBW by the umpire, before the review confirmed a thin edge.
- 14:32 (IST)SIX!Much-needed six by Virat Kohli who manages to clear the backward square leg boundary, with a pull shot.
- 14:30 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Shreyas Iyer who pulls the short delivery, into the gap at mid-wicket.
- 14:20 (IST)FOUR!Shreyas Iyer gets his first boundary of the innings early, cutting a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood over point.
- 14:18 (IST)WICKET! Mayank Agarwal c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins 28 (26)Pat Cummins accounts for the vital dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, with a tight delivery around the off stump. Mayank failed to read a good length delivery from Pat Cummins properly, edging the ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
- 14:14 (IST)WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Mitchell Starc b Josh Hazlewood 30 (23)Shikhar Dhawan departs for 30 runs off 23 deliveries, following a short but promising innings. Shikhar attempted to play a whip shot off his bottom hand following a full of length delivery, failing to get some proper connection. This resulted in an opportunity for Mitchell Starc at mid-on, who made no mistakes. Virat Kohl is the new man in.
- 14:09 (IST)FOUR!Fourth boundary of the innings for Mayank Agarwal, following a fine front foot lunch. Mayank got some good contact with the ball, directing the full delivery astutely.
- 14:05 (IST)50-up for Team India following boundary by Mayank AgarwalMayank Agarwal brings up the 50-run mark for Team India, with a beautiful cover drive which goes on to hit the boundary ropes. The fielder at short cover attempted to stop the shot, getting a hand on it but could not get the job done. India 51/0 after 6.1 overs
- 14:00 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan continues to score at a consistent rate, pulling the slower ball over mid-wicket.
- 13:59 (IST)FOUR!Third consecutive boundary for Shikhar Dhawan off Mitchell Starc. Dhawan managed to get a bottom edge off the yorker, with the ball going on to beat fine leg.
- 13:56 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary for Shikhar Dhawan who takes advantage of a short and wide delivery from Mitchell Starc. Dhawan hit the delivery over point, with the ball going on to hit the boundary.
- 13:55 (IST)FOUR!Lucky boundary off an inside edge following a yorker from Mitchell Starc. Dhawan managed to get some contact on the yorker, with the ball running down past the stumps to the boundary.
- 13:51 (IST)No boundaries off the 3rd and 4th oversMitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have ensured some tight bowling, not conceding a single boundary off the second over of their respective spells. India 21/0 after 4 overs
- 13:41 (IST)12 runs from the first two oversTeam India have scored 12 runs from the opening two overs bowled by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. India 12/0 after 2 overs
- 13:39 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary off the first delivery of the second over bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Shikhar played a well-executed cover drive off a straight and floated up delivery, which went on to hit the boundary.
- 13:36 (IST)FOUR!Yet another boundary for Mayank Agarwal off the first over. Mayank guided the low full toss with great precision, splitting the fielders at point.
- 13:35 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal starts the Indian chase off on a confident note, getting a boundary from the first delivery. Mayank directed the ball in the gap at mid-wicket, without the necessity for much footwork.
- 13:33 (IST)We're ready for the chase of 390Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the innings for Team India just like the case in the previous ODI, with Mitchell Starc bowling the first over.
- 13:06 (IST)Australia finish with a massive 389India have been handed a mammoth target of 390 runs, as Australia finish with a massive total of 389 runs for the loss of four wickets. Steve Smith scored a second consecutive half-century with a fine cameo from Glenn Maxwell down the order.
- 13:04 (IST)SIX!Second consecutive six for Glenn Maxwell following another full toss, with the ball hit over deep mid-wicket into the stands.
- 13:04 (IST)SIX!Glenn Maxwell takes advantage of a juicy full toss, directing the ball over deep mid-wicket into the stands.
- 13:03 (IST)Half-century for Glenn MaxwellGlenn Maxwell has completed his 21st ODI half-century with a double. Maxwell has been quite impactful in ensuring a fine finish for Australia.
- 13:01 (IST)Glenn Maxwell survives following successful DRS reviewGlenn Maxwell survives after initially being deemed dismissed on account of an edge to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, by umpire Paul Reiffel. However, Maxwell went for DRS review which confirmed that the ball had not touched the bat, resulting in an overturned decision.
- 12:57 (IST)WICKET! Marnus Labuschagne c Mayank Agarwal b Jasprit Bumrah 70 (61)Marnus Labuschagne departs for 70, after attempting to clear mid-off off a full delivery by Jasprit Bumrah. The Australian however failed to get the required elavation, but Mayank Agarwal completing a catch on the edge of the 30-yard circle. Moises Henriques is the new man in.
- 12:53 (IST)FOUR!Marnus Labuschagne plays yet another impressive shot, scooping low and directing the low full toss over short fine leg.
- 12:52 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Glenn Maxwell who reverse paddles the full delivery over short third man.
- 12:51 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary for Glenn Maxwell, who clears the fielder at short third man, with a reverse hit following a slower delivery.
- 12:44 (IST)SIX!Excellent six by Glenn Maxwell off Jasprit Bumrah, with the Australian registering his second six of the innings. Maxwell picked the slower delivery bowled outside off early, slamming it over extra cover.
- 12:41 (IST)SIX!Glenn Maxwell gets his first six of the innings, following a short and slow delivery from Mohammed Shami. Maxwell pulled the ball into the deep square leg stands with confidence, adding six runs to the total.
- 12:38 (IST)FOUR!Marnus Labuschagne gets his fourth boundary of the innings, following a slice past backward point, after sitting deep in the crease.
- 12:35 (IST)Half-century for Marnus LabuschagneMarnus Labuschagne completes his 3rd ODI half-century with a boundary off a slower delivery. Labuschagne directed the ball behind square on the off-side, to complete his 50.
- 12:32 (IST)Ravindra Jadeja drops Marnus LabuschagneRavindra Jadeja has dropped Marnus Labuschagne following a simple opportunity at long-off. Labuschagne was deceived by the slower delivery from Hardik Pandya, managing a tame connection.
- 12:30 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary for Glenn Maxwell off Ravindra Jadeja, following a reverse sweep which beats the fielder at short third man.
- 12:29 (IST)FOUR!Glenn Maxwell has started going for his shots early, pulling the length delivery from Ravindra Jadeja backward of square leg.