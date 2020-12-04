India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Early Setback For India As Mitchell Starc Sends Shikhar Dhawan Packing
IND vs AUS Live Match Score Updates: Mitchell Starc has accounted for the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, after Australia won the toss and opt to bowl.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the batsmen at the crease for Team India who have been sent in to bat. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 1 run off 6 deliveries. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts have brought Mitchell Swepson into the lineup and squad in place of Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the T20I series. Matthew Wade has further been handed an opportunity instead of Alex Carey. D'Arcy Short will open the innings alongside Aaron Finch, with David Warner sidelined. Team India have rested Jasprit Bumrah, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer not included as well. T Natarajan will make his T20I debut, with Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson the other fresh faces. Canberra is the venue where the visitors have registered their only win of the tour so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 04, 2020
1st T20I Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Manuka Oval, Canberra
- 14:03 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul welcomes Adam Zampa into the attack, with a beautiful boundary between point and cover. Zampa bowled a short delivery, which Rahul took full advantage of.
- 14:01 (IST)FOUR!Virat Kohli gets his first boundary of the innings, following a beautiful shot over midwicket. Virat improvised after Hazlewood understood his intentions early, getting the runs with some fine wristwork.
- 13:57 (IST)WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan b Mitchell Starc 1 (6)Shikhar Dhawan departs for 1, after being dismissed by a full and fast delivery from Mitchell Starc. Dhawan attempted to drive through the off-side but was beaten by the late swing on the ball which went on to hit the stumps. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
- 13:53 (IST)FOUR!KL Rahul gets the first boundary of the Indian innings, following an edge up and over short third man which goes on to hit the fence.
- 13:51 (IST)Josh Hazlewood maintains the pressure on Team IndiaJosh Hazlewood has built on the strong start by Mitchell Starc, with a fine second over. Hazlewood conceded just two runs off his second over making it six runs for Team India off two overs. India 6/0 after 2 overs
- 13:46 (IST)Strong start by Mitchell StarcMitchell Starc has ensured a strong start for Australia, conceding just four runs from the opening over. KL Rahul is off the mark with Shikhar Dhawan yet to face a single delivery. India 4/0 after 1 over
- 13:40 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are ready to start the Indian inningsShikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are opening the innings for Team India. Mitchell Starc has been handed the new ball.
- 13:29 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the opening T20ITeam India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming T20I, which may have been decided taking into consideration the upcoming Test matches.
- 13:18 (IST)LineupsIndia XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
- 13:12 (IST)Aaron Finch has won the tossAustralia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bowl against India, in the first T20I in Canberra.
Australia have won the toss in the first T20I and they have opted to bowl first. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jWbp8uVJXU— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
- 13:10 (IST)Mitchell Starc explains why he loves T20 cricketAustralia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has explained why he loves T20 cricket, in a video posted on Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the first T20I against India.
"T20... it's power hitting, it's bowling fast."— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020
Mitchell Starc explains why he loves T20 cricket and his awesome record in the format #AUSvIND #DirectHit pic.twitter.com/w9RHhFskS4
- 13:07 (IST)Toss just a few minutes away!The toss for the first match of the T20I series between Australia and India, is just a few minutes away. The team winning the toss enjoyed an advantage during the ODI series. Will the same be the case during the T20I series as well?
Toss coming up shortly.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XTrdek4kQ0— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
- 13:05 (IST)T Natarajan to make his T20I debutLeft-arm pacer T Natarajan will make his debut in the shortest format of international cricket, in the first T20I between Australia and India.
Onwards and upwards!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfDsw2Tycu
- 12:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and India played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.