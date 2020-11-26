Ahead of India's series-opener against Australia, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul spent some time relaxing with close friends and teammates Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal, as well as Mayank's wife Aashita Sood in Sydney. Rahul shared an Instagram story where the four can be seen sitting at a picturesque open-air restaurant of cafe. The Indian Cricket Team was in quarantine so far, after having landed from the United Arab Emirates after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The three India cricketers will be back in action on Friday, when Australia and India play the first of three One-day Internationals (ODIs).

KL Rahul's Instagram story with Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal and Aashita Sood.

KL Rahul has been handed the vice-captain's role for the limited-overs leg of India's two-month tour Down Under. Regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and T20 International (T20I) series with a hamstring injury.

Rahul has established himself in the Indian team in the shorter formats, and also took up the wicketkeeping gloves earlier this year when Rishabh Pant sustained an injury in the ODI series at home against Australia.

India will play Australia in two ODIs in Sydney, before going to Canberra for the third and final 50-over match.

The two teams will then face off in three T20Is before the four-match Test series starting on December 17.

