"Seemed The Cheeky Sort": How Ravi Shastri And Shreyas Iyer Found Common Ground
India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to put in a good display in the ODIs and T20Is after a decent campaign in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
Highlights
-
Shreyas Iyer is part of India's T20I and ODI squads
-
Both Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Shastri are from the same school and college
-
The tour begins on November 27
With India currently in Australia for their tour, head coach Ravi Shastri found some common ground with Shreyas Iyer. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is part of India's ODI and T20I squads. India and Australia will face each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series. Shastri took to Twitter to post some photos with Iyer, and captioned them as, "It needs one to know one. Seemed the cheeky sort. Then realised he was same school and college as me - with @ShreyasIyer15".
It needs one to know one. Seemed the cheeky sort. Then realised he was same school and college as me - with @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/7cdnhybsSM— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 24, 2020
Born in Mumbai, Iyer studied at Don Bosco High School, Matunga, where Shastri was an alumnus. After his schooling, Iyer enrolled himself into Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics, in Mumbai, where once again Shastri was a former student.
Iyer was recently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with DC. He led DC to a runners-up finish, where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the finals.
Promoted
The 25-year-old had a decent season, scoring 519 runs in 17 matches, at a strike rate of 123.27. He also slammed three half-centuries. His boundary count consisted of 40 fours and 16 sixes.
India will play their first ODI against Australia on November 27. The first T20I takes place on December 4, and the four-match Test series starts on December 17. Captain Virat Kohli will depart after the first Test match due to paternity leave granted by the BCCI. He and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.