Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that four members of Australia's Test squad will be playing in the day-night tour match against India A at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Mitchell Swepson will all start the three-day practice-match, beginning Friday. The contest will be played under lights with a pink ball.

Alex Carey will be leading the side in the day-night contest. In the first practice game against India A, Travis Head had led the side.

"Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Mitchell Swepson will derive great benefit from playing high-quality opposition against the pink ball in the final tour match. All have enjoyed an excellent preparation for the Vodafone Test series and the NSP believes a final hit-out against India's bowlers under lights will round it out nicely," national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official release.

"They will join the rest of the Australian Test squad in Adelaide at the conclusion of the tour match for what promises to be a thrilling Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," he added.

India A and Australia A recently squared off in a three-day practice game which ended in a draw. Cameron Green scored a century for Australia A in the first innings, while Ajinkya Rahane did the same for the visitors in the first innings.

On the final day of that match, opening batsman Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet and as a result, he had to go off the field due to concussion. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pucovski will miss the second practice-game.

Australia A squad for day-night practice game: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (capt), Marcus Harris, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.