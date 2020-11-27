LIVE India vs Australia 1st ODI Score Updates: Aaron Finch, David Warner Give Australia A Fine Start Against India
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Match Score Updates: Australia have put in a strong start against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Aaron Finch and David Warner looking comfortable for the hosts.
David Warner and Aaron Finch have put in a good start for Australia, who face India in the first ODI match of their cricket tour, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. Earlier, Finch won the toss and elected to bat. Having already undergone similar COVID-19 norms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the restrictions, repeated tests and quarantines has already added a new dimension to the competition. The Indian cricket team were last supposed to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home in March. The first match was abandoned and then the entire series was called off due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, the hosts recently faced England in a T20I and ODI series in September. A big omission in the visiting roster will be Rohit Sharma, who is missing due to fitness issues (although the opener featured in the IPL final for Mumbai Indians). The ODI series, which begin on Friday, will be followed by three T20Is and a four-match Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st ODI Live Between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS), Straight From Sydney
1st ODI, India in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2020, Nov 27, 2020
- 10:13 (IST)One run, Australia are 54/0 after ten oversSaini sends a full delivery, and a little wider. Warner square drives it straight to deep point for a single. After ten overs, Australia are 54/0.
- 10:04 (IST)1 leg bye, Australia reach their fifty!Shami sends a length delivery. Finch gets an inside edge on his thigh gaurd, and it goes behind square. Australia reach their fifty.Good start by Finch and Warner.
- 10:00 (IST)FOUR!!Saini sends a short delivery, on the hips of Warner. He pulls it behind square for an easy four!
- 09:58 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Saini sends a good length delivery, a little bit on the leg side. Warner sends it through cover point for a four!
- 09:54 (IST)Two runsBumrah sends this delivery full onto the pads. Warner easily sends it past square leg for two runs!
- 09:48 (IST)EXCELLENT SHOT! FOUR RUNS FOR AARON FINCH!Saini sent a short delivery, wide. Finch went for a cut shot, which went through point for a boundary. He made it look so easy!
- 09:45 (IST)No runBumrah sends a fuller delivery. Warner defends it to mid off. Bumrah hasn't found his footing yet, and has already conceded 20 runs in three overs.
- 09:39 (IST)No run, Australia are 27/0 after five oversA good length delivery by Shami, of off. Warner defends it to point. No run!
- 09:36 (IST)One runWas that a run out? The third umpire doesn't think so!Warner sent the Bumrah delivery to mid off. Mayank raced in and underarms it towards the stumps. But Warner was lucky enough to reach the line with a last ditch diveAfter four overs, Australia are 17/0.
- 09:29 (IST)FOUR!Finch gets his first boundary of the match now.Bumrah sent a good delivery, waist high. Finch was lucky enough to find the gap wide of mid off, as he hit the ball. FOUR RUNS!
- 09:27 (IST)No runShami sends a good delivery, on the fifth stump line. Finch wanted to go for it, but defends it at the last moment.
- 09:24 (IST)FOUR RUNS! NICELY DONE!Bumrah adds some width to this delivery. Warner takes his time and punches it off the back foot through point for a four! WELL-TIMED!After two overs, Australia are 7/0.
- 09:21 (IST)One runOooooh! That was a fast one by Bumrah!Warner backs down and defends it into the offisde for a single. Finch had to dive to reach there before the fielder did.
- 09:17 (IST)EXCELLENT LENGTH FROM MOHAMMED SHAMI! NO RUN!Shami sends a quick delivery with excellent length. Well-measured, on the fourth stump-line. Finch has to reach faster, and defends it.
- 09:15 (IST)One runShami sends a quick scorching delivery. Warner defends it into the offside and Australia steal a single.
- 09:14 (IST)The action begins!David Warner and Aaron Finch walk into the pitch, to open the innings for Australia. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first delivery for India.
- 09:01 (IST)Here are the playing XIsIndia: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra ChahalAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 08:56 (IST)Sneak peek: Indian cricket team leave for the matchHere is a video of Virat Kohli and his side leaving their bio-secure bubble. The visitors will be hoping to start their campaign on a positive note today!
Good morning! WE ARE BACK! Let's do this #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wTy517Gcfy— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
- 08:48 (IST)Australia win toss, elect to batAustralian captain Aaron Finch has won the toss, and elected to bat.
- 08:16 (IST)Hello and welcome!Good morning everyone! Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI match between India and Australia. Both sides face each other in a three-match ODI series, which begins in Sydney today. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is and a four-match Test series. Get ready ladies and gentlemen, for a cracker of a cricket contest today!