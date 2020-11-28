Team India players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow-over rate in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Australia in Sydney. The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a press release, said on Saturday that there was no need for a formal hearing after India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence. The Indian team was deemed to be an over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. India lost the opening ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday by 66 runs after failing to chase to down a mammoth 375-run target set by the hosts. The second ODI is slated to take place on Sunday at the same venue.

"David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," an ICC press release said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge," the release added.