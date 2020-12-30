Rohit Sharma reunited with the Indian squad in Melbourne after his 14-day quarantine in Sydney came to an end on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of Rohit Sharma being given a warm welcome by members of the Indian contingent, who were already in a buoyant mood having beaten Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday. As Rohit walked into what seemed like the team's dining area, his teammates and coaches greeted him.

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne



A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha were the first to greet him, before several others like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar also came up to welcome the opening batsman.

Rohit then walks over to a table where he is greeted by Cheteshwar Pujara.

At the end of the video, he can be seen chatting with India head coach Ravi Shastri as well as stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Umesh Yadav.

"How was quarantine, my friend?" Shastri is heard asking Rohit, in his booming voice.

"You're looking younger," Shastri added.

Rohit Sharma had flown back to India from the UAE after leading Mumbai Indians to their fifth Indian Premier League trophy.

After completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy having suffered a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma flew in to Australia earlier in the month but had to quarantine for 14 days.

The destructive opener missed the limited overs leg of India's tour Down Under as well as the first two Tests, but is available for selection for the third Test in Sydney.

Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that a call will be taken on Rohit Sharma later after assessing his fitness.

The third Test is set to begin on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.