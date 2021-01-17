With both teams having departed for lunch, India will be aiming to gain some momentum against Australia on Day 3, of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Gabba, in Brisbane. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who began the day for India, lost their wickets to Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc respectively. The responsibility now lies on Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, who are currently unbeaten. The duo will be hoping to build a steady partnership and bring India back into the game. Australia posted a first innings score of 307 runs on Day 2, meanwhile, India responded by posting 62 for two at Stumps on Day 2 before the match was abandoned due to rain after the Tea break. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane