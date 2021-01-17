IND vs AUS, 4thTest, Day 3 Live Score: India Lose Ajinkya Rahane Before Lunch, Mayank Agarwal Going Strong
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: After putting in a steady start, the visitors lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Gabba, in Brisbane. Both teams have departed for the Lunch break.
With both teams having departed for lunch, India will be aiming to gain some momentum against Australia on Day 3, of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Gabba, in Brisbane. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who began the day for India, lost their wickets to Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc respectively. The responsibility now lies on Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, who are currently unbeaten. The duo will be hoping to build a steady partnership and bring India back into the game. Australia posted a first innings score of 307 runs on Day 2, meanwhile, India responded by posting 62 for two at Stumps on Day 2 before the match was abandoned due to rain after the Tea break. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 07:32 (IST)No run, India: 161/4 (60), trail by 208 runs | Lunch breakLyon bowls a quicker delivery, into the leg stump. Pant goes forward and blocks it to end the session. No run, and its Lunch time now.
- 07:28 (IST)FOUR!Starc bowls a full delivery, on middle and leg. Agarwal uses his front pad to punch it back past the bowler. TIMING! FOUR!!
- 07:23 (IST)SIX!SMASHING!!!!!Lyon sends a flighted delivery. Mayank attacks and smacks it over the long-on boundary for a smashing six!! GOOD POSITION AND TIMING!
- 07:21 (IST)Two runsBack of a length by Starc, on middle stump. Mayank uses the bounce to guide it away to long leg for two runs.
- 07:14 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane c Matthew Wade b Mitchell Starc 37 (93)Not a full delivery by Starc, wide of outside off. Rahane goes for it, and gets a thick edge. It goes to the fourth slip at chest height for a catch.In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 07:08 (IST)One runBack of a length by Lyon, towards off stump. Rahane glances it to long-on. One run.
- 07:07 (IST)FOUR!Back of a length by Starc, too straight. Mayank guides it away fine for four runs!
- 07:03 (IST)No runA length ball by Starc, going across. Mayank leaves it, and it is close to the off stump.
- 06:57 (IST)One runGreen bowls a half-volley, into the stumps. Rahane flicks it to deep backward square leg for a single.
- 06:54 (IST)FOUR!A loose delivery by Cummins, full and wide of the crease. Mayank thick edges it between second slip and gully for a four!
- 06:47 (IST)No run, big appeal!Cummins sends a short delivery, towards the hips of Mayank. He tries to hit it but misses it, and it goes past him to Paine. The Aussies think it touched his bat and appeal for it. The umpire ignores and then they review it. HotSpot and RTS go in India's favour!
- 06:43 (IST)No run, India: 127/3 (48), trail by 242 runsA length delivery by Green, outside off. Rahane leaves it alone. No run.
- 06:35 (IST)Two runsCummins bowls a full delivery, outside off. Mayank goes forward and guides it towards extra-cover for two runs.
- 06:33 (IST)Three runsGreen bowls a low full-toss, into the stumps. Mayank uses the full face of his bat to send it between umpire and non-striker. Three runs.
- 06:29 (IST)Two runsHazlewood bowls a short delivery, on off stump. Rahane pulls it to the left of long leg for two runs.
- 06:26 (IST)No runHazlewood sends a length delivery, into middle stump. Rahane defends it back to the bowler. No run.
- 06:21 (IST)Two runsA full delivery by Hazlewood, drifts in at the stumps. Rahane guides it off the pads through midwicket for two runs.
- 06:15 (IST)Four runs, good running!A full delivery, outside off by Lyon. Mayank drives it through the offside. Good running as they take four runs and Green stops the ball, and sends it back.
- 06:09 (IST)Two runsHazlewood bowls a short delivery. Rahane uses his wrists to pull it in front of square for two runs.
- 06:08 (IST)Three runsA wider delivery, outside off by Lyon. Rahane square drives it through point for three runs.
- 06:03 (IST)OUT! Cheteshwar Pujara c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 25 (94)A fantastic delivery by Hazlewood at the off stump. Pujara edges it to Paine, for a catch. He couldn't really do anything. OUT!In comes, Mayank Agarwal.
- 05:56 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery, outside off by Lyon. Rahane square drives it to the point fence for a four!
- 05:54 (IST)Three runs, India: 101/2 (37.2)A flatter delivery by Lyon. Pujara smacks it down the pitch to the leg side. Three runs. India cross the 100-run mark.
- 05:48 (IST)Three runs, India: 97/2 (36), trail by 272 runsStarc bowls a full delivery, at off stump. Pujara guides it straight of mid-off. Wade chases it down the ground. Three runs.
- 05:41 (IST)Three runsA length delivery by Cummins. Rahane times his shot perfectly. He goes on the backfoot and punches it through the covers. It doesn't reach the boundary, but good running. Three runs.
- 05:40 (IST)Two runs, India: 89/2 (34)Starc pitches a full delivery, at the stumps. Rahane guides it in front of square for two runs.
- 05:36 (IST)FOUR!Starc bowls a short delivery. Pujara square cuts it down to wide third man for four runs!
- 05:34 (IST)Four byesA short delivery by Cummins, outside off. It keeps going high, and even Paine can't reach it. Four byes.
- 05:29 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery, outside off by Starc. Round the wicket. Pujara goes on the back-foot and square drives it to the deep point fence for a four!
- 05:19 (IST)FOUR!Starc overpitches this delivery. Rahane thick edges it, and it goes wide of gully for a four!
- 05:05 (IST)Two runsCummins bowls a fuller delivery. Rahane goes forward and guides it through offside for two runs.
- 05:02 (IST)No runCummins sends a delivery on off stump. Rahane defends it to the on side.
- 05:01 (IST)The action resumes!Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the batting for India. Pat Cummins to bowl for Australia with three slips in place.
- 05:00 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The visitors reached 62/2 at Stumps on Day 2 and the match was abandoned after the Tea break due to rain. Can the visitors build some momentum and strike back against the Aussie bowling department? Stay tuned for some cracking cricket!