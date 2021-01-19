IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score: Weather In Focus As Thrilling Series Boils Down To Final Day
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The four-match Test series between India and Australia is set for a thrilling finale on the final day at the Gabba.
A thrilling, dramatic battle that has lasted over four Tests will boil down to the last day of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane. The equation is simple. Australia, playing at their seemingly impenetrable fortress, have to take 10 wickets. India need to score 324 runs. With the series tied at 1-1, a draw will see honours shared and the visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. A depleted Indian bowling attack bundled Australia out for 294 on Day 4, with Mohammed Siraj taking his maiden five-wicket haul, setting India a 328-run target. Rohit Sharma got India's chase off the mark with a classy boundary, but rain set in with only 1.5 overs of the fourth innings played, with India at 4/0 at Stumps. With a deteriorating pitch, a result seems likely on the card, but there is a chance of rain in Brisbane, which may see the match drawn. With the game finely balanced and all three results possible, a thrilling finale to a dramatic series is on the cards at the Gabba. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 5 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 05:18 (IST)Three runsHazlewood drills in a short delivery. Gill pulls it in front of square. Three runs.
- 05:14 (IST)One runCummins bowls a shorter length delivery. Gill goes on the backfoot and hits it wide of mid-off for a single.
- 05:13 (IST)Two runsCummins sends a length delivery. Gull hits it into the leg side for two runs.
- 05:09 (IST)Three runsHazlewood bowls a full delivery at the stumps. Gill guides it through square leg. Three runs.
- 05:05 (IST)One runCummins delivers it back of a length. Rohit glances it towards midwicket. One run.
- 05:01 (IST)No runA short length delivery by Hazlewood on the thigh. Gill guides it towards midwicket. No run.
- 04:59 (IST)The action begins!All eyes on Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who will resume the run-chase for India. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood will start the proceedings for Australia.
- 04:56 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have to take 10 wickets, meanwhile India need to score 324 runs! Who will come out on top? Will Australia win the series? Or Will India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today, folks!