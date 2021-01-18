IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Shardul Thakur Strikes For India, Marcus Harris Departs
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: David Warner has given the home side a strong start on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane.
Australia have put in a strong start against India on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts have increased their lead, with opener David Warner currently unbeaten with Marnus Labuschagne. The other opener Marcus Harris lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur, after scoring 38 runs. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan will be hoping to build o their fine form. On Day 3, India fought back to finish at 336 in their first innings reducing the deficit by a huge margin. With predictions of rain on Day 4, Australia will be looking to score quick runs to put pressure on the visitors and grab a much-needed win. For India, a draw will see them retain the Border Gavaskar trophy, with the series tied at 1-1, but will be looking to secure back-to-back series wins Down Under. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 06:22 (IST)OUT! David Warner lbw b Washington Sundar 48 (75)An arm ball by Sundar, sliding on from off. It hits Warner's thigh pads in front of off stump. The Indians appeal and the umpire goes in their favour. Warner reviews it the DRS has three reds.In comes, Steve Smith.
- 06:15 (IST)OUT! Marcus Harris c Rishabh Pant b Shardul Thakur 38 (82)A short ball by Thakur, over middle and leg. Harries tries to duck but gets a glove as it goes through to Pant.In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.
- 06:12 (IST)FOUR!A short ball by Thakur, on off stump. Warner pulls it through square leg for a four!
- 06:07 (IST)No run, Australia: 84/0, lead by 117 runsThakur bowls a full delivery, at off stump. Warner defends it to mid-off. No run.
- 06:00 (IST)FOUR!A full ball by Harris, outside off. Thakur drives it on the front foot, wide of mid-off for a four!
- 05:58 (IST)One runA full delivery by Thakur. Warner sends it square into off side for a single.
- 05:52 (IST)Two runsA good length delivery, outside off by Thakur. Harris drives it into the gap wide of cover for two runs.
- 05:49 (IST)FOUR!Sundar adds width to his delivery. Harris uses it to cut it past short third man and into the boundary for a four!
- 05:47 (IST)Three runsA full delivery by Sundar, at off stump. Warner guides it through midwicket. Three runs.
- 05:42 (IST)One runSundar bowls a full delivery, at off stump. Harris slices it to deep cover for a single.
- 05:34 (IST)One runShort of a length by Thakur, Warner glances it to deep square leg for a single.
- 05:30 (IST)FOUR! STYLISH!A full delivery by Siraj, outside off. Harris goes on the front foot and drives it wide mid-off for a four!
- 05:27 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Harris square drives it on the bounce in front of point for a four!
- 05:23 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Natarajan, wide outside off. Harris square drives it from the back foot for a four!
- 05:20 (IST)No run, Australia: 39/0 (11), lead by 72 runsSiraj bowls a full delivery, at the stumps. Warner defends it to the bowler, with a straight bat. No run.
- 05:12 (IST)Two runsA short delivery by Siraj, on leg stump. Warner guides it to square leg. Two runs.
- 05:11 (IST)FOUR!!! THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN TAKEN!!Siraj bowls a shorter delivery, outside off. Warner edges it over second slip, and a jumping Rohit misses it. FOUR!
- 05:08 (IST)FOUR!Natarajan bowls a full delivery. Harris drives it straight of mid-off for a four!
- 05:07 (IST)FOUR!Natarajan delivers this delivery at the off stump line. Harris outside edges it through the slips for a four!
- 05:02 (IST)FOUR!A half-volley by Siraj. Warner goes forward and smacks it straight of mid-off for a four!
- 05:02 (IST)No runBack of a length by Siraj. Warner misses it. No run.
- 04:59 (IST)The action begins!David Warner and Marcus Harris to resume the batting for Australia. Mohammed Siraj will bowl for India.
- 04:58 (IST)Weather report: UPDATEThe weather doesn't seem that good today. Although the match is set to start on time, but dark clouds have rolled over the Gabba, and rain looks imminent!
- 04:52 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 4 of the fourth Test match between Australia and India. The hosts finished Day 3 at 21/0 with a lead of 54 runs after a late Indian fightback reduced Australia's lead. The Aussies currently have David Warner and Marcus Harris. The openers are unbeaten and put in a cautious start yesterday. Can Warner outfox the Indian bowlers and finally find his footing in the ongoing Test series? Or will he lose his wicket once again? Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!