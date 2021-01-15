Australia have found their footing against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane with the score tied at 1-1. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne have stabilized the home side's innings and both sides have left for Lunch break. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammed Siraj registered the early crucial wicket of David Warner, who hasn't really found his form in the series. Meanwhile, Marcus Harris lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah won't feature in the fixture due to injuries, and have been replaced by T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Ashwin and Bumrah's absence adds to India's growing list of injuries already consisting of KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja. For Australia, Marcus Harris has replaced Will Pucovski. The hosts haven't won a Test match at the Gabba since West Indies beat them in Brisbane in 1988, and India have never tasted success there, with a draw in 2003 the best they have fared. Both teams will be looking to seal the hotly contested series with a win, but even a draw would see the series tied and the Border-Gavaskar trophy retained by the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane