IND vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 1: Washington Sundar Strikes As Steve Smith Departs
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The visitors have started strongly on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane, dismissing the home side's opening pair. Both sides have left for the Lunch break, with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne looking steady for the hosts.
Australia have found their footing against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane with the score tied at 1-1. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne have stabilized the home side's innings and both sides have left for Lunch break. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammed Siraj registered the early crucial wicket of David Warner, who hasn't really found his form in the series. Meanwhile, Marcus Harris lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah won't feature in the fixture due to injuries, and have been replaced by T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Ashwin and Bumrah's absence adds to India's growing list of injuries already consisting of KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja. For Australia, Marcus Harris has replaced Will Pucovski. The hosts haven't won a Test match at the Gabba since West Indies beat them in Brisbane in 1988, and India have never tasted success there, with a draw in 2003 the best they have fared. Both teams will be looking to seal the hotly contested series with a win, but even a draw would see the series tied and the Border-Gavaskar trophy retained by the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 15, 2021
4th Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From The Gabba, Brisbane
- 08:46 (IST)OUT! Steve Smith c Rohit Sharma b Washington Sundar 36 (77)SUNDAR GETS HIS FIRST TEST WICKET! THE LEG TRAP!He sends a full delivery into the pads of Smith. He flicks it straight to Rohit at short midwicket, who catches it instinctively.In comes, Matthew Wade.
- 08:42 (IST)Three runsSaini pitches it back of a length, outside off with width. Smith hits it through cover point for three runs.
- 08:42 (IST)One runSaini bowls a short delivery. Smith hooks it along the ground to the left of fine leg for a single.
- 08:40 (IST)One runSiraj sends it back of a length, outside off. Smith hits it to the left of extra cover for a single.
- 08:35 (IST)Two runsSaini pitches it into middle and leg line. Labuschagne guides it to the right of square leg for two runs.
- 08:31 (IST)FOUR!Saini pitches a short delivery, on off stump. Labuschagne uses this waist high delivery to pull it between square leg and the square leg umpire for a four!
- 08:30 (IST)Two runs, Australia: 72/2Labuschagne goes for this Siraj delivery and guides it away behind square for two runs.
- 08:21 (IST)One runSiraj pitches a straight delivery. Smith guides it off his hip to fine leg for a single.
- 08:17 (IST)Fours run, drama and a 50-run partnership reached!Saini bowls at the leg stump. Labuschagne glances it away past mid-wicket. Heavy outfield leads to plenty of running between the wickets, but also causes a mix-up as they go for the fourth run. Pant throws from the keeper's end towards Saini. A diving Smith gets hit on his back, but reaches on time. Four runs and a 50-run partnership reached!
- 08:13 (IST)No runBack of a length by Saini, near off stump. Labuschagne defends it cautiously into the gully region.
- 08:13 (IST)The action resumes!Navdeep Saini will resume bowling for India. Marnus Labuschagne will face the first delivery. Steve Smith is on the non-striker's end.
- 07:34 (IST)No run, Australia: 65/2 (27), Lunch timeSundar sends a drifting delivery, angling into the pads. It goes off Smith's pads into the boundary ropes. Dead ball. He was already on his way to the pavilion for lunch. It was down the leg. No run.Australia are 65 for two after 27 overs, and its Lunch time now!
- 07:29 (IST)One runA full delivery by Saini, angling into the pads. Smith guides it down to long leg for a single.
- 07:25 (IST)No runLabuschagne glances this Sundar delivery off his pads, but it doesn't get past the man at backward square.
- 07:12 (IST)No runSaini pitches it a little too wide of off. Labuschagne leaves it alone. No run.
- 07:09 (IST)FOUR! Australia: 61/2 (21)Not a good one by Thakur. Too short with too much width. Smith square drives it between point and cover for a four!
- 07:01 (IST)FOUR! Australia: 57/2 (19)Thakur bowls a fuller delivery, outside off. Smith glances it straight of mid-off for a four!
- 07:00 (IST)FOUR!Full delivery by Thakur, outside off. Smith tries to drive it but gets an outside edge through backward point. FOUR!
- 06:59 (IST)One runThakur sends a short ball, around leg stump. Smith pulls it down fine leg for a single.
- 06:57 (IST)FOUR! WHAT A SHOT!Siraj overpitches his delivery. Labuschagne straight drives it for a four, with the full face of the bat! WHAT A SHOT! POWERFUL! GORGEOUS!
- 06:53 (IST)One runSiraj bowls a straight delivery. Labuschagne glances it into square leg and finds the gap for a single.
- 06:47 (IST)No runSiraj sends a shorter delivery, in at off stump. Labuschagne defends it towards midwicket. No run.
- 06:40 (IST)FOUR BYESSiraj sends a shorter delivery, down the leg side. It evades Labuschagne and Pant. Four byes!
- 06:32 (IST)FOUR!Thakur pitches another full delivery, outside off. Smith goes forward and drives it through square cover for a four!
- 06:31 (IST)FOUR!Thakur bowls a full delivery, on middle and off. Smith smacks it away to the right of wide mid-on for a four!
- 06:27 (IST)One runNatarajan sends a full delivery, on off stump. Smith drives it through cover point for a single.
- 06:20 (IST)One runBack of a length by Natarajan, across the stumps. Labuschagne shuffles and sends it wide of mid-on for a single. One run.
- 06:14 (IST)OUT!!! Marcus Harris c Washington Sundar b Shardul Thakur 5 (23)Thakur sends a inswinger, down leg. Harris glances it to Sundar at square leg. WHAT WAS HE EVEN DOING?Australia lose both openers now. In comes, Steve Smith,
- 06:05 (IST)One runSiraj pitches it back of a length, into the stumps. Labuschagne glances it to long leg for a single.
- 05:59 (IST)One runA full delivery by Natarajan, into middle and leg. Harris guides it to long leg for a single.
- 05:55 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Siraj, into leg stump. Labuschagne waits and pulls it in the gap between square leg and long leg for a four!
- 05:50 (IST)No runA full ball by Natarajan, angling into middle stump. Harris drives it towards mid-on, where Saini dives to stop it.
- 05:44 (IST)Four leg byesSiraj sends it down leg, not good length. It goes off the thigh pad of Labuschagne towards the boundary. Four leg byes.
- 05:42 (IST)No runA fuller delivery by Natarajan, wider. It swings away and too wide for Harris. No run.
- 05:37 (IST)OUT! David Warner c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4)THE BIG WICKET! WHAT A START BY INDIA! THIS TEST SERIES JUST COULDN'T GET ANY BETTER!An excellent length by Siraj, slanting across on off stump. Warner goes for it, but is totally clueless about it. It goes to Rohit. He dives in from second slip, in front of the first slip.In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.
- 05:33 (IST)Three runsSiraj bowls a full delivery, outside off. Harris goes forward to push it into the cover point region. Three runs.
- 05:32 (IST)One runA full delivery by Siraj, towards off stump. Warner flicks it to the left of midwicket for a single.
- 05:30 (IST)The action begins!David Warner and Marcus Harris will open the innings for Australia. Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over for India.
- 05:24 (IST)National anthems!Both teams have lined up for their respective national anthems now! Few more minutes to go!
- 05:15 (IST)Should be a good pitch to bat: Tim PaineAfter winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia captain Tim Paine said, "It's a bit dry and you can see a few cracks already, but should be a good pitch to bat for the first two days."