India's hopes of saving the ongoing third Test match against Australia rely on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant as the match heads towards an exciting finish. Day 5 started off with Nathan Lyon registering the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. India need over 280 runs for the win while Australia need just seven wickets to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. The Pink Test has been marred by bad behaviour from the Sydney crowd. A day after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse towards them, a group of six spectators were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground after Siraj complained of abuse. The series is currently level at 1-1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground