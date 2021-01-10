IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne Reaches Fifty After Being Dropped
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Australia are in a comfortable position in the third Test, leading India by 209 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have put in a strong start for Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts are in complete control against the visitors. Australia finished Day 3 with a lead of 197 runs with eight wickets in hand. Labuschagne is batting on 47 while Smith is not out on 29. The hosts bowled India out for 244, taking an important 94-run lead in the first innings on a SCG surface that has occasionally started to keep low. India suffered injury blows on Day 3 as Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant were both taken for scans after being hit by bouncers. Reports suggest that Jadeja is expected to be out for two-three weeks with a broken thumb while Pant can bat if needed in the second innings at SCG. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 05:03 (IST)FOUR!Siraj messes up his length. He sends it a little bit more fuller than usual. Labuschagne drives it past the bowler for a solid four!
- 05:00 (IST)No runA fuller delivery by Bumrah, around off. Labuschagne goes forward and blocks it.
- 04:55 (IST)No runSiraj sends a full delivery, on off. Smith guides it back to the bowler. No run.
- 04:50 (IST)One run, Marnus Labuschagne reaches his 10th Test half-century!Bumrah sends a fuller delivery, around off. Labuschagne hits it towards mid-on for a single. He also reaches his 10th Test fifty!
- 04:48 (IST)One run, Australia: 107/2, lead by 201 runsSiraj sends a length delivery. Labuschagne sends it towards fine leg for a single.
- 04:46 (IST)No runSiraj sends a length delivery at the stumps. Labuschagne is hit on the thigh. India appeal for lbw, but the umpire ignores it. No run.
- 04:42 (IST)No runBumrah's delivery slants into Smith. He uses the bounce to trickle it to backward square.
- 04:38 (IST)One runSiraj sends a quick delivery on the hips. Smith glances it behind square on the leg side.
- 04:35 (IST)Watch: DROPPED! JASPRIT BUMRAH CAN'T BELIEVE IT!Bumrah pitched it on the off and middle stump line. Labuschagne uses his writs to flick it, but it goes straight to backward square and India's leg-side plan almost works. Its a low shot and Vihari drops it. Bumrah can't believe it! Labuschagne takes a single!
- 04:32 (IST)No runA full delivery by Bumrah, around off. Labuschagne uses his wrists to send it to mid-on.
- 04:30 (IST)The action begins!Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne walk into resume the innings for Australia. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will start the bowling for India on Day 4.
- 04:27 (IST)Watch: Steve Smith gears up for Day 4Smith will be eyeing another big score today, after having scored a ton in his side's first innings of the third Test match. He has built a steady partnership with Labuschagne, who is also edging towards his second half-century of this Test match. Here is a video of Smith gearing up for today:
- 04:23 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts lead by 197 runs and wrapped Day 3 after scoring 103 for two at Stumps. Can the Indian bowlers find a way past Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne? Or will the Aussies set themselves up for a third Test win?