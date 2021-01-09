With both teams leaving for lunch, India will be hoping to build on their momentum against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In response to Australia's score of 338, the visitors have posted 180 for four and will resume batting after lunch. The visitors began in a cautious manner with Cheteshwar Pujara and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane taking a slow approach. After the dismissal of Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, India increased their momentum with the arrival of Rishabh Pant. Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane, and Josh Hazlewood registered the wicket of Vihari. The visitors currently trail by 158 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground