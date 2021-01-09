IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant Steady India After Double Setback
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant will hope to build a steady partnership and build on the visiting side's momentum on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both teams have currently left for lunch.
With both teams leaving for lunch, India will be hoping to build on their momentum against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In response to Australia's score of 338, the visitors have posted 180 for four and will resume batting after lunch. The visitors began in a cautious manner with Cheteshwar Pujara and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane taking a slow approach. After the dismissal of Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, India increased their momentum with the arrival of Rishabh Pant. Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane, and Josh Hazlewood registered the wicket of Vihari. The visitors currently trail by 158 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
- 07:04 (IST)No run, end of session and lunchGreen sends a bouncer and Pant ducks under it. That's end the session and its lunch time now!India trail by 158 runs.
- 06:59 (IST)One runLabuschagne gets a good bounce, as it turns around the wicket. Pant glances it between short leg and leg slip for a single.
- 06:55 (IST)One runGreen sends a good delivery, on off stump. Pant defends it to mid-off and calls for a quick single. He makes it on time.
- 06:49 (IST)One runLabuschagne sends a fuller delivery, on the stumps. Pant glances it to leg or a single.
- 06:45 (IST)FOUR!Starc sends a short ball, wide outside off. Pant upper cuts it to send it flying over the third man region for a four!
- 06:41 (IST)FOUR!Labuschagne sends a length delivery, on off. Pant slog sweeps it to the midwicket region for a four.
- 06:40 (IST)No run, LOUD APPEAL!Labuschagne sends a short delivery, which turns down leg. Pant tried to pull but missed it. Paine takes the catch and consults the bowler and takes a review. HotSpot and Snicko show that there was nothing.
- 06:33 (IST)Two runsA fuller delivery by Starc, outside off. Pant drives it past cover for two runs. Lyon chases from point.
- 06:32 (IST)FOUR! India:158/4Lyon sends a short delivery, outside off. Pujara punches it through the cover region for a four!
- 06:29 (IST)One runLyon sends a short delivery. Pant slices it for a single. One run.
- 06:22 (IST)FOUR!Lyon sends a half tracker, outside off. Pant cuts it behind square on the off-side for a four!
- 06:18 (IST)Two runs, India: 146/4, trail by 192 runsStarc sends a short delivery. Pant hits it through the cover point region in the gap for two runs.
- 06:10 (IST)OUT! Hanuma Vihari run out Josh Hazlewood 4 (38)DIRECT HIT!!!Vihari went down the pitch to send this Lyon delivery down to mid-off and went for a quick single. It was a foolish decision, with Hazlewood throwing the ball from mid-off, for a direct hit. RUN OUT!In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 06:04 (IST)Two runsLyon sends a good delivery. Pujara goes down the pitch to send it beyond square leg for two runs.
- 05:58 (IST)FOUR!Hazlewood sends a full delivery, on off. Pujara straight bats it down the ground and beats mid-off for a boundary. FOUR!
- 05:54 (IST)Two runsLyon sends a looping delivery, which turns into the pads. Vihari trickles it past leg slip. Two runs.
- 05:47 (IST)Three runsPujara goes down the track and sends this Lyon delivery through midwicket. Good running as he and Vihari take three runs.
- 05:44 (IST)FOUR!Lyon sends a short delivery, Pujara goes on the backfoot, and cuts it through point for a four!
- 05:43 (IST)FOUR!Lyon tosses up his delivery. Pujara gets to the pitch and drives it back down the ground to find the long-on boundary. FOUR!
- 05:40 (IST)One runLyon sends a shorter length delivery. Vihari punches it towards extra cover. One run.
- 05:34 (IST)No runLyon tosses his delivery, on off. Vihari sends it towards mid-on. No run.
- 05:30 (IST)Two runsHazlewood sends a full delivery on the pads. Pujara flicks it through square leg for two runs.
- 05:25 (IST)No runHazlewood sends a bouncer over leg stump. Pujara ducks underneath it.
- 05:21 (IST)One run, India: 118/3 (56), trail by 220 runsLyon floats in a full delivery. Pujara sends it through gully on the front foot. One run.
- 05:14 (IST)OUT!!! Ajinkya Rahane b Pat Cummins 22 (70)Cummins sends it back of a length, outside off. Rahane bottom edges it towards the stumps. OUT!! The stand-in skipper could have done better! He was looking good.In comes, Hanuma Vihari.
- 05:05 (IST)One runA short ball by Cummins. Rahane pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
- 05:05 (IST)Two runsA full and straight delivery by Cummins. Rahane sends it through midwicket on the front foot.
- 04:58 (IST)FOUR!A poor delivery by Starc, outside off. Rahane punches it through cover for a beautiful four!
- 04:56 (IST)One runCummins sends a full delivery on the stumps. Rahane comes on the front foot to hit it through square leg for a single.
- 04:48 (IST)No runA length ball by Cummins, angling towards Rahane. He trickles it towards midwicket. No run.
- 04:43 (IST)One runStarc sends a full delivery on the pads. Rahane trickles it through square leg for a single.
- 04:39 (IST)No run, India: 100/2 (47)Cummin sends a hard length delivery. Pujara defends it.
- 04:35 (IST)One runLyon sends it outside off. Pujara glances it through point.
- 04:34 (IST)Two runsShort delivery by Lyon, outside off. Pujara on the back foot, sends it through cover for two runs.
- 04:34 (IST)One runLyon sends a fuller delivery. Rahane hits it through midwicket on the front foot for a single.
- 04:30 (IST)No runLyon begins with an offbreak, around middle and leg. Rahane defends it.
- 04:30 (IST)The action resumes!Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara walk into resume batting. Nathan Lyon will bowl the first over.
- 04:24 (IST)Watch: Hanuma Vihari gears up for Day 3Hanuma Vihari hasn't really been in good form in the ongoing series. Known to be a Test expert, he really needs to amp up his game, and will hope to put a good display! Here is a video of him doing some batting drills:
Good morning and welcome to our Day 3 coverage of the 3rd Test. Here's @Hanumavihari getting some batting drills. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tCkyALbjfW— BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2021
- 04:18 (IST)Session starts at 4:30 am ISTOkay, folks! It is confirmed that the session will start at 4:30 am IST. Pretty sure that majority of Indian fans haven't caught some sleep! But then its cricket after all! That too Australia vs India at the hallowed SCG!
- 04:13 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors currently trail by 242 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hoping to increase the run-rate against a potent Aussie attack. Can the duo give India a fine start today? Or will the Aussie bowling department find a way through? Stay tuned for some excellent cricket, folks!