IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Live Score Day 2: Steve Smith Hits Century, Australia 7 Down
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: With the home side losing quick wickets, Steve Smith registered his first Test ton of 2021 on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Despite registering quick wickets against Australia, India haven't been able to find a way past Steve Smith on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Smith registered his first century of 2021, and moved on from 2020, a year where he didn't register a single Test ton. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, scoring 91 runs from 196 balls. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade scored 13 runs and once again showed his weakness against spinners, falling to a Jadeja delivery. Cameron Green couldn't really do much, and couldn't really get going. Green was dismissed for a duck after facing 21 balls. Meanwhile, Tim Paine could only muster one run before losing his wicket. Also, rain stopped play twice on Day 2. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 08:53 (IST)One run, Australia: 301/7 (100.4)Jadeja sends a full delivery, around off. Starc strikes it to deep midwicket for a single.
- 08:50 (IST)No run, Australia: 299/7 (100)Saini sends a short delivery, outside off. Starc is not able to connect. No run.After 100 overs, Australia have scored 299 runs for seven wickets.
- 08:48 (IST)One runSaini bowls a full delivery, outside off. Smith tucks it into the offside for a single.
- 08:41 (IST)Three runs, Steve Smith reaches his hundred!Smith gets his hundred and moves on from 2020, a year that saw him miss out on a Test hundred! He raises his bat in celebration and shows some emotion! WHAT A KNOCK!It was a length delivery by Saini, around off. Smith goes inside the line and Smith sends it to backward square. Three runs and he grabs his ton!
- 08:36 (IST)FOUR!Saini bowls in Starc's arc. He goes for it and strikes it over mid-on for a four!
- 08:30 (IST)One runSaini sends a fuller delivery on the stumps. Starc trickles it into the covers for a single.
- 08:27 (IST)OUT! Pat Cummins b Ravindra Jadeja 0 (13)Jadeja floated in this delivery, with perfect flight. Cummins went for it, but lost it in the flight already and reacted late. It hits the stumps.In comes, Mitchell Starc.
- 08:22 (IST)One run, Australia: 276/6 (94)Saini sends a length ball. Smith pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
- 08:18 (IST)FOUR BYES!Bumrah sends a short quick delivery. Its too short and Cummins ducks underneath it. It goes over Pant, who jumped to his left, but missed it.
- 08:16 (IST)One runBumrah sends a full delivery, around off. Smith goes across and trickles it off his pads between mid-on and midwicket. One run.
- 08:10 (IST)FOUR!Saini sends a full delivery on the toes. Smith glances it to midwicket boundary for a four!
- 08:09 (IST)One runBumrah sends a length delivery on the fourth stump. Smith moves and pats it through midwicket for a single.
- 08:07 (IST)Two runsBumrah bowls a full delivery. Smith shuffles and trickles it through midwicket for two runs.
- 08:05 (IST)FOUR!Poor length by Bumrah, outside off. Smith flicks it through midwicket for a four!
- 08:02 (IST)One runSiraj sends a short delivery. Smith pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
- 08:00 (IST)OUT!! Tim Paine b Jasprit Bumrah 1 (10)WHAT A DELIVERYYYYY!!!!!!!Bumrah simply goes through Paine, who showed a huge gap between his bat and pad. Hits the stumps!In comes, Pat Cummins.
- 07:55 (IST)One runBumrah sends a fuller delivery, on off. Paine sends it to cover for a quick single.
- 07:54 (IST)One runBumrah goes for the stumps. Smith shuffles and trickles it to fine leg for a single.
- 07:51 (IST)One runSiraj sends a length delivery, coming in from outside off. Smith glances it to square leg.
- 07:50 (IST)Two runsSiraj sends a length delivery, outside off and comes back in. Smith sends it through backward square leg.
- 07:49 (IST)Maiden over, Australia: 249/5 (87)Bumrah sends a length delivery, on off. Paine defends it towards the offside. No run.After 87 overs, Australia are 249 for five. Also, a maiden over by Bumrah!
- 07:45 (IST)No run, Australia: 249/5 (86)Siraj sends a length delivery, around off. Smith defends it towards point.
- 07:42 (IST)No runA length delivery by Bumrah in the channel. Paine leaves it alone.
- 07:39 (IST)Action resumesSteve Smith and Tim Paine walk into to the pitch to resume the innings for Australia. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will resume for India.
- 07:02 (IST)Lunch time!Tim Paine was coming out of the pavilion, but then walked back. With few minutes remaining, the umpires decided to call for lunch!Australia are currently 249 for five after 84.5 overs.
- 07:00 (IST)OUT! Cameron Green lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 0 (21)Cameron Green leaves for a duck! They won't review!Bumrah sends a good delivery, around middle and off. Green tries to defend but gets beaten. The ball his his pads around the off stump line. LBW!
- 06:55 (IST)Two runsSiraj sends a length delivery, around off. Smith shuffles and glances it towards deep backward square leg. Two runs.
- 06:51 (IST)One runBumrah sends a short delivery. Smith reads it well, and hits it through mid-wicket. One run.
- 06:49 (IST)No runBumrah sends a length delivery, at the stumps. Smith defends it. No run.
- 06:45 (IST)No runA fuller delivery by Siraj, on the fifth stump. Green glances it towards cover-point. No run.
- 06:41 (IST)No runBumrah starts with the second new ball. Its a length delivery, outside off. Smith leaves it. No run.
- 06:38 (IST)No run, Australia: 245/4 (80)Somewhat of a yorker by Ashwin. Green sends it to mid-off. No run.After 80 overs, Australia are 245 for four.
- 06:35 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja sends a short delivery, wide. Smith punches it to the left of the cover fielder. FOUR!
- 06:35 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Jadeja sends a short delivery, wide. Smith cuts it through point for a four!
- 06:32 (IST)Two runsAshwin sends a fuller delivery, outside off. Smith hits it through extra cover. Two runs.
- 06:32 (IST)OUT!!!! Matthew Wade c Jasprit Bumrah b Ravindra Jadeja 13 (16)Good delivery by Jadeja. Wade tries to use his feet send it towards midwicket, but gets a leading edge towards mid-on. Bumrah runs there and grabs it.In comes, Cameron Green.
- 06:27 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja sends a fuller delivery, around off. Wade punches it down the ground for a four!
- 06:24 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin pitches up his delivery, on leg stump. Smith sweeps it behind the deep square leg fielder for a four!