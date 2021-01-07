IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Live Score, Day 1: Play Resumes In Sydney After Long Rain Delay
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The rain has stopped at the Sydney Cricket Ground and play has resumed on Day 1, of the ongoing third Test match.
Play has resumed between Australia and India on Day 1, in the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, the rain had stopped the match and it took quite sometime for the drizzle to slow down. The visitors have picked an early wicket, with Mohammed Siraj registering the dismissal of opener David Warner. Also, lunch has been taken and play is yet to resume. The two teams come into this fixture with the series tied 1-1. The visitors welcome back Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, Navdeep Saini has made his debut in the longest format. Also, Will Pucovski makes his debut for the hosts, after missing out on the first two Test matches due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Warner has also made his return into the playing XI after recovering from an injury. India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to continue with his fine form after scoring a gutsy century in the Boxing Day Test, meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading his side's pace attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Jan 07, 2021
3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground
- 09:46 (IST)FOUR!Bumrah sends a short length delivery, outside off. Labuschagne pulls it with the help of his wrists. It goes to backward square leg for a four!
- 09:43 (IST)No runSiraj sends a bouncer. Pucovski moves outside the line and dodges it. Pant collects it. No run.
- 09:39 (IST)No run, maiden over!Bumrah sends a short delivery, around off. Labuschagne glances it towards midwicket. No run. Australia are 27 for one after nine overs. Also a maiden over.
- 09:35 (IST)Three runsSiraj overpitches this delivery, outside off. Labuschagne sends it past the fielder at mid-off. Three runs.
- 09:34 (IST)Three runsSiraj bowls a fuller delivery, around off. Pucovski slaps it between mid-off and the bowler. Three runs.
- 09:31 (IST)The action resumes!Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne are back to resume the innings. Mohammed Siraj will bowl for India.
- 09:22 (IST)Finally some good news!Okay, everyone, we finally have some good news! Play to resume at 9:30 am IST.Yayyyyyyyyyyy! Get ready for some cricket now, everyone!
- 09:12 (IST)Incoming news!We probably need to wait for sometime. The umpires haven't reached a decision yet. A leaf blower is currently being employed to dry the damp areas. Also, the pitch condition doesn't look good.
- 08:58 (IST)The covers have come off!The covers have come off and the hessian too has been taken off! The crowd cheers the groundstaff, and await the inspection.ALSO, THE SUN IS OUT!
- 08:53 (IST)Next inspection time revealed!The next inspection is at 9:00 am IST. Water is being cleared from the centre through a supersopper and ropes. The umpires can be seen discussing and the Aussie cricketers are also slowly gathering to warm up. Good news incoming? Lets hope so folks!
- 08:42 (IST)Does anybody want to know India's Test record at Sydney?Okay, so as rain hasn't stopped yet, let's take a walk down memory lane!What is India's Test record at Sydney? Here is how India and Australia have fared at the SCG:December 12-18, 1947 - Match drawnJanuary 26-31, 1968 - Australia won by 144 runsJanuary 7-12, 1978 - India won by an inning and two runsJanuary 2-4, 1981 - Australia won by an inning and four runsJanuary 2-6, 1986 - Match drawnJanuary 2-6, 1992 - Match drawnJanuary 2-4, 2000 - Australia won by an inning and 141 runsJanuary 2-6, 2004 - Match drawnJanuary 2-6, 2008 - Australia won by 122 runsJanuary 3-6, 2012 - Australia won by an inning and 68 runsJanuary 6-10, 2015 - Match drawnJanuary 3-7, 2019 - Match drawn
- 08:38 (IST)Can someone stop the rain! We want cricket!The rain hasn't stopped yet, and cricket has been paused due to it! If it was some other match, it would be understandable, but then its Australia vs India, and that too at the hallowed SCG!Australia vs India at the SCG is better than anything else in this world, but the rain gods are playing mind games now!
- 08:30 (IST)Watch: Will Pucovski showing class!Before rain stopped, Will Pucovski showed his class in that short period of time. The debutant was strong and played some good shots. Here is one of them:
- 08:25 (IST)Longer delay expected!The rain has become heavier now! So folks, you can expect a longer delay!
- 08:19 (IST)Emotional Mohammed Siraj!It looks like Mohammed Siraj really loves to play for his country! He was excellent in the second Test, and already dismissed David Warner today before rain stopped play.The pacer was pretty emotional during the national anthem.
- 08:05 (IST)Bad news, folks!Well, it looks like the rain will continue playing spoilsport! The covers were off, and the Indian players had walked into the field, but then it looks like the rain gods have other plans, as the drizzle is back now with the covers!
- 07:58 (IST)Incoming news!The next inspection is at 8:00 am IST. Hopefully things work in the favour of cricket!
- 07:48 (IST)GOOD NEWS (PROBABLY)!Okay, here is some good news! The rain has almost stopped and the weather is more brighter! The groundstaff are coming out now, as is the fourth umpire Claire Polosak. But then, we can't really trust the weather gods and their erratic behavior! Hopefully, everything works in the favour of cricket! Also the covers are coming off.
- 07:46 (IST)Throwback time!!!Well, as the match still hasn't resumed, here is something to refresh everyone's throwback nerves! Ricky Ponting with a young Will Pucovski! The debutant does look pretty young and very different!
- 07:41 (IST)Incoming news!The rain still continues and play remains to be suspended!The scheduled close of play will be at 1:00 pm IST, with an additional 30 minutes of extra time allowed!
- 07:37 (IST)The rain just got heavier!Okay folks, bad news! The rain has just got more heavier! It looks like the weather gods have decided to play spoilsport! It could take some while for play to resume!
- 06:53 (IST)Lunch has been taken!Lunch has been taken, and rain still hasn't stopped! Earliest play could resume at 7:30 am IST.
- 06:49 (IST)Less than 30 minutes away from scheduled lunchWe are less than 30 minutes away from the scheduled lunch and the rain hasn't stopped. It has become heavier! The big covers are back on!
- 06:38 (IST)Clouds have covered the stadium!The drizzle is steady now and clouds have covered the Sydney Cricket Ground. Not good news!
- 06:21 (IST)Slight drizzle!There is still a slight drizzle, although the square covers have been removed. The hessian is still on.
- 06:14 (IST)The covers are back!The covers were removed around 10 minutes ago, but then they are back again!
- 06:12 (IST)Play set to resume at 6:15 am ISTAccording to a tweet from the BCCI, there there is no further rain, play will resume at 6:15 am IST. The scheduled close of play has also been extended.
- 06:04 (IST)Watch: Will Pucovski's first boundary!Debutant Pucovski top edged a four via a delivery by Siraj today! It was also his first boundary in international cricket and Test cricket. Here is the video:
- 05:56 (IST)The drizzle's back!Looks like the weather gods have other plans today! Rain is back, and main covers are bought back across the pitch! BAD NEWS!
- 05:49 (IST)The rain has stopped!The rain has stopped now, and groundstaff are beginning to mill around the covers. There seems to be showers in the south of Sydney.The umpires are coming out and the covers are off!
- 05:48 (IST)Rain has almost stopped!The rain has almost stopped, and the match could resume soon. The weather update predicts that there could be more showers today, so get ready for more interruptions!
- 05:38 (IST)Slight rain, players have left the ground!There is a slight drizzle now in Sydney, and the players are off the ground. The hessian is being put on the playing surface.
- 05:34 (IST)Two runsA slightly fuller delivery by Bumrah. Pucovski sends it front of square leg for two runs.
- 05:32 (IST)Three runsSiraj sends a fuller delivery. Pucovski goes across and on-drives it. He beats mid-on. Three runs.
- 05:31 (IST)FOUR!A pacey delivery by Siraj, but Pucovski gets his first boundary. It was a short delivery. Pucovski went for it and gets a top edge, and it flies away fine for a four. The fielder in the deep doesn't stand a chance.
- 05:26 (IST)Three runsBumrah bowls a fuller delivery. Pucovski moves across and trickles it away through midwicket for three runs.
- 05:22 (IST)Two runsSiraj sends a fuller delivery on the stumps. Labuschagne hits it wide of mid-on for two runs.
- 05:21 (IST)OUT! David Warner c Cheteshwar Pujara b Mohammed Siraj 5 (8)A fuller delivery by Siraj! Warner hardly uses any footwork and just simply uses his hands but gets a healthy outside edge. Pujara does the rest at first slip.In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.
- 05:17 (IST)One runLength ball by Bumrah, around off. Warner slaps it through cover and grabs a single.
- 05:14 (IST)One run, Australia: 5/0Siraj bowls a length delivery around off. Warner glances it into the cover pocket for a quick single.