Play has resumed between Australia and India on Day 1, in the ongoing third Test match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, the rain had stopped the match and it took quite sometime for the drizzle to slow down. The visitors have picked an early wicket, with Mohammed Siraj registering the dismissal of opener David Warner. Also, lunch has been taken and play is yet to resume. The two teams come into this fixture with the series tied 1-1. The visitors welcome back Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, Navdeep Saini has made his debut in the longest format. Also, Will Pucovski makes his debut for the hosts, after missing out on the first two Test matches due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Warner has also made his return into the playing XI after recovering from an injury. India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to continue with his fine form after scoring a gutsy century in the Boxing Day Test, meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading his side's pace attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground