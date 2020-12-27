India resume Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at MCG at a score of 36/1. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are the batsmen at the crease. The Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane finished Day 1 in the driver's seat. The Indian bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin shared seven wickets among them as Australia were bowled out for 195 in the first innings. While Bumrah was the most successful bowler for the visitors with four wickets, Ashwin wasn't too behind either as he returned with three wickets. Debutant Mohammed Siraj accounted for two wickets. In reply, Australia struck early and Mitchell Starc trapped opener Mayank Agarwal leg before in the first over with a brilliant in-swinging delivery. However, after that, young Shubman Gill combined with ever-reliable Cheteshwar Pujara to help India finish well at stumps, trailing Australia by 159 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground