IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Live Score: India Bowl Out Australia For 200, Need 70 To Win
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The visitors will be aiming to seal victory on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India need 69 runs to win the second Test match and level the series at 1-1 against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors bowled out the Aussies for 200, and will be aiming to carry on their batting momentum and wrap up the proceedings on Day 4 itself. The hosts will be hoping for a repeat of the first Test in Adelaide, but a slow and flat wicket is expected to work in India's favour. The home side began Day 4 on a cautious note, with Cameron Green anchoring his side's innings, before falling to a Mohammed Siraj delivery. After the departure of Green, it didn't take much time for India to register the wickets of the tailenders. After the lunch break, Indian batsmen will aim to dominate proceedings and seal victory at the MCG. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 26, 2020
2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 07:32 (IST)OUT! Josh Hazlewood b Ravichandran Ashwin 10 (21)Ashwin sends a good length delivery, at middle and leg stump line. Hazlewood leaves it, but it turns and hits the top of off stump. OUT!Australia have been bowled out for 200, and lead by 69 runs. Its lunch time now!
- 07:27 (IST)No run, huge appeal for lbw!Ashwin sends his carrom ball, at off stump on a good length. Starc tried to flick it, but it hits his knee. Umpire confirms there is no inside edge on it. Nothing on HotSpot. Its umpire's call on hitting and Starc survives. India retain their review. Tracking showed that it clips the bails.
- 07:24 (IST)Two runsAshwin sends a legbreak, and it short at off stump. Starc pulls it to long leg's right for two runs.
- 07:16 (IST)Two runsBumrah sends a full delivery, outside off. Hazlewood stays deep in his crease and drives it to mid-off's right. Two runs.
- 07:12 (IST)One runBumrah sends a good length delivery into the pads. Starc floats it past leg gully for a single.
- 07:05 (IST)One runBumrah sends a yorker on Starc's front toe. He slaps it down to fine leg for a single.
- 07:04 (IST)One runBumrah sends a short delivery, into the ribs of Hazlewood. He defends it into the leg side and takes a single.
- 07:02 (IST)Five runs!Siraj sends a short delivery at middle stump. Hazlewood sends it into the leg side. Siraj does the fielding and throws it at the non-striker's end. At mid-on, Ashwin misses it completely. Five runs!
- 06:58 (IST)OUT!! Nathan Lyon c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj 3 (15)Siraj sends a short delivery, and its quick. Lyon receives it at the height of his hips and gets a glove. Pant does the rest. Also, Siraj gets his fifth wicket in his Test debut. In comes, Josh Hazlewood.
- 06:52 (IST)Two runsJadeja sends a short delivery. Starc goes on the backfoot, and sends it to Pujara's left. Misfielding at midwicket and two runs.
- 06:50 (IST)One run, Australia lead by 52 runsSiraj sends a full delivery, at the stumps. Starc works it away to long leg for a single.Australia lead by 52 runs and are 183 for eight after 95 overs.
- 06:39 (IST)One runAshwin sends a good length delivery, outside off. Lyon slaps it past slip with an open bat for a single!
- 06:35 (IST)OUT! Cameron Green c Ravindra Jadeja b Mohammed Siraj 45 (146)Siraj sends a short length delivery. Green tries to attack it and he pulls it. It goes big, but not enough. Jadeja grabs it at midwicket. Australia have lost their last big fish now!In comes, Nathan Lyon.
- 06:31 (IST)FOUR!Siraj sends a full delivery on the middle stump. Green shuffles and then punches it past mid-on for a four!
- 06:29 (IST)One runSiraj sends a full delivery at middle stump. Starc hits it to mid on's right for a single. Rahul stops it with a dive.
- 06:26 (IST)One runJadeja sends a full delivery, at off stump. Green defends it with ease.
- 06:19 (IST)Two runsAshwin sends a full delivery into the toes of Starc. He uses his hands to make it go through square leg. Two runs!
- 06:16 (IST)FOUR! Australia lead by 38 runs!Bumrah sends a shorter delivery, outside off. Green square drives it past point for a strong four!Australia lead by 38 runs, and are 169 for seven after 87 overs.
- 06:13 (IST)Three runs, Australia lead by 29 runsBumrah sends a low full toss in the corridor. Green shuffles and glances it to fine leg's left.Australia lead by 29 runs.
- 06:03 (IST)One run!THAT WAS A NASTY BOUNCER BY BUMRAH! IT WENT RIGHT AT STARC'S HELMET!Starc defended it and gets a thick inside edge, to fine leg's left for a single.
- 06:01 (IST)OUT! Pat Cummins c Mayank Agarwal b Jasprit Bumrah 22 (103)Bumrah sends a short delivery, right at Cummins' throat. Cummins sticks out his bat in front of his throat in self-defence and it snicks at his gloves and lobs to Mayank at second slip for a catch.In comes, Mitchell Starc.
- 05:55 (IST)One run, Australia lead by 24 runsAshwin sends a full delivery, on off. Green glances it to mid-off for a single.Australia lead by 24 runs, and are 155 for six after 82 overs.
- 05:53 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin sends as short delivery. Green cuts it past short third man, to the boundary for a four!
- 05:52 (IST)One runCummins makes room for this Ashwin delivery and sends it to cover for a single. A diving Siraj stops it and prevents another run.
- 05:45 (IST)One run, Cameron Green and Pat Cummins reach their 50-run partnership!Ashwin sends a legbreak delivery. Green steps out and defends it to mid-on, and takes a single. Green and Cummins reach their 50-run partnership!
- 05:42 (IST)One run, Australia lead by 17 runsAshwin sends a lofted delivery. Cummins gets a thick inside edge past short leg for a single.Australia lead by 17 runs.
- 05:41 (IST)Two runsGreen makes room for this Ashwin delivery, and sends it into the gap at wide long-off. Good running! Two runs!
- 05:36 (IST)No run, India lose a lbw review!Ashwin sends a quicker delivery. Cummins leaves it, but gets strick in front of middle. India call for a review, but then it shows that the ball goes way over leg-stump.
- 05:30 (IST)Two runsAshwin sends a floated delivery. Cummins gets a big thick outside edge, wide of slip. He and Green take a risky second run, with Cummins diving to the crease.
- 05:25 (IST)One runSiraj sends his delivery a little wider. Cummins drives it into the gap between cover and mid-off for a single. Bumrah stops the ball with his foot.
- 05:22 (IST)One runAshwin gets a good turn in his delivery, and it bounces rather sharply. Cummins gets a thick inside edge, and there is no leg gully available. One run.
- 05:18 (IST)One runBumrah sends a straighter delivery, in off the pitch. Green sneaks it down to fine leg for a single.
- 05:09 (IST)No runAshwin sends a full delivery, and its flat on off stump with a little bit of turn. Green defends it with ease.
- 05:06 (IST)One runBumrah bowls off a length, with a little but of inward movement. Green inside edges it towards square leg. One run.Australia lead by 5 runs. The hosts are 136 for six after 67 overs.
- 05:03 (IST)Two runsBumrah sends a good delivery. Green punches it towards the off side for a quick single, and then another due to an overthrow at the bowler's end. Misfielding by Ashwin.
- 04:52 (IST)UPDATE: Umesh Yadav's injury situation?Pacer Umesh Yadav limped off during Day 3 at the MCG. He is unlikely to feature anymore in the second Test match, and is also doubtful for the third Test of the four-match series. According to reports, he has suffered a calf muscle injury.
- 04:47 (IST)Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah on fire!Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were on fire for India's bowling department on Day 3. Bumrah registered the crucial wicket of Steve Smith, who could only muster eight runs from 30 balls. Meanwhile, Jadeja dismissed Matthew Wade (40) and Tim Paine (1).
- 04:41 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between Australia vs India. India wrapped up Day 3 on a dominating note and have put themselves in sight of victory with the hosts finishing with a score of 133 for six after 66 overs at stumps. The Aussies have a slender lead of two runs but only have four wickets left at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Can India seal the victory today and level the four-match series?