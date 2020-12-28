IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Umesh Yadav Strikes Early As Australia Lose Joe Burns
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The visitors will be hoping to prevent a turnaround from the hosts, who trail by more than 100 runs currently on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India have put in a good start, with Umesh Yadav grabbing an early wicket against Australia, on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The pacer registered the dismissal of Joe Burns early on, as the home side looks to stage a turnaround. The visitors wrapped up at 326 (all-out) to take a 131-run lead earlier on Day 3. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a gutsy century, registering 112 from 223 balls, before falling to a run-out. He smacked 12 fours. Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed a half-century, scoring 57 from 159 balls. Jadeja hit three fours in his knock. On Day 3, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc added to Australia's wicket tally. In the ongoing Test match, Starc and Lyon lead their side's bowling department, registering three dismissals each. After the lunch break, the Tim Paine-led side will be hoping to respond to India's excellent batting performance with the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hoping to help their side stage a turnaround in the ongoing Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 26, 2020
2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 08:15 (IST)No run, Umesh Yadav limps off!Yadav sends a short ball. It flies over Wade's head. Also, the pacer is holding his left calf and has left with the team physio. Bad news for India incoming?Mohammed Siraj will finish the over now!
- 08:12 (IST)No runYadav sends a short delivery. Wade is right behind the line as he defends it. No run.
- 08:07 (IST)One runBumrah sends a full delivery on the stumps from around the wicket. Wade sends it into the covers for a single.
- 08:07 (IST)No runYadav sends a good delivery, not far from the off stump. Labuschagne leaves it. No run.
- 07:54 (IST)OUT!!! Joe Burns c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav 4 (10)WHAT A DELIVERY!!!!!!Yadav sends Burns packing to the pavilion as the batsman gets caught behind. It was a full delivery, pitched on off. Burns reacts late, and it gets a faint edge. Pant catches it from behind.Burns calls for a review, and the hotspot shows the edge.In comes, Marnus Labuschagne.
- 07:49 (IST)No run, massive appeal by India!Bumrah sent a scorching yorker, which hits Burns' toe. The Aussie batsman is caught by surprise. India appeal for lbw. The ball tracking comes back as umpire's call, although the ball was touching the leg stump. Burns should consider himself lucky.
- 07:43 (IST)One runAustralia are off the mark now. Yadav sends a good delivery. Burns goes for a single and has a give a full-stretch dive to reach the crease with Ashwin attempting a direct hit at short mid-on. Although, Ashwin missed it too!
- 07:40 (IST)No run, maiden over by Jasprit Bumrah!Bumrah sends a full delivery, straight on middle. Wade defends it back. No run and a maiden over by Bumrah. Excellent start!Australia trail by 131 runs.
- 07:37 (IST)No run, huge should for lbw!Bumrah sends it way outside leg. It hits Wade's pad. There is a huge shout for lbw, but denied and India don't review it.
- 07:35 (IST)Post-lunch: The action resumes!Matthew Wade, Joe Burns will open the innings for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the first over for India.
- 06:57 (IST)OUT! Jasprit Bumrah c Travis Head b Nathan Lyon 0 (1)Lyon grabs his third wicket! He tossed it up around off. Bumrah gets a top edge, and Head gets an easy catch at midwicket.And that's lunch on Day 3. India lead by 131 runs.
- 06:53 (IST)OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin c Nathan Lyon b Josh Hazlewood 14 (42)Hazlewood sent a length delivery, outside off. Ashwin tries to drive it over the cover, but hits it from the outer half ofhis bat. Lyon grabs it at backward point.In comes, Mohammed Siraj.
- 06:49 (IST)OUT! Umesh Yadav c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon 9 (19)Lyon sends a floated delivery, outside off. Yadav tries to defend it, but it gets an outside edge. Smith is there at slip to grab it.In comes, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 06:45 (IST)One run, India lead by 128 runsHazlewood sends a short length delivery on the pads of Yadav. He sends it towards fine leg for a single.India lead by 128 runs. After 113 overs, the visitors are 323 for seven.
- 06:36 (IST)No run, India lead by 123 runsStarc sends a fuller delivery, outside off. Yadav tries to smack it, but misses and it hits the pads. The Aussies appeal for lbw, but its denied.India lead by 123 runs, and are 318 for seven after 111 overs.
- 06:30 (IST)FOUR!Lyon overpitches his delivery in the slot from the round the wicket. Yadav slog sweeps it to fine leg for a four!
- 06:27 (IST)One runStarc sends a short delivery. Yadav sends it towards square leg for a single.
- 06:18 (IST)OUT!! Ravindra Jadeja c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc 57 (159)Starc sends a short delivery, in line with the body. Jadeja slams it with a big front leg clearance. He times it well to, but Cummins is there in deep mid-wicket to catch it with a good effort.In comes, Umesh Yadav.
- 06:13 (IST)No run, India lead by 111 runsLyon sends a length delivery, around off and middle. He also adds a bit of turn to it. Ashwin blocks it. No run.After 106 overs, India are 306 for six. India lead by 111 runs.
- 06:08 (IST)No runThat was a super fast delivery by Starc. It almost hit Jadeja's head. Paine thought of referring it, but didn't at the end. No run!
- 05:59 (IST)FOUR!Lyon sends a short delivery, and Jadeja takes advantage of it with much aplomb. He pulls it over mid-wicket for a four and brings up India's 300.
- 05:55 (IST)One runLyon sends his delivery on middle and off. Jadeja sends it past short leg and takes a single.After 102 overs, India are 298 for six.
- 05:44 (IST)One run, Ravindra Jadeja reaches his fifty!A good delivery by Cummins. Jadeja sends it to fine leg and then does his typical bat-swiveling sword celebration! India lead by 100 runs.
- 05:41 (IST)OUT!! Ajinkya Rahane run out (Marnus Labuschagne/Tim Paine) 112 (223)THAT WAS PRETTY CLOSE!!! Jadeja send it to short cover and went for a single. Rahane responded and went full-stretch but was short of the crease. It wasn't a direct hit though.In comes, Ravichandran Ashwin.
- 05:34 (IST)No runCummins sends a short ball. Jadeja ducks under it, although it doesn't rise as much.
- 05:28 (IST)Maiden over!Cummins wraps up the 97th over with another dot ball. Rahane was beaten as he sent it over the slips. No run.After 97 overs, India are 292 for five.
- 05:24 (IST)No runCummins sends a length delivery. Rahane punches it towards point. No run!
- 05:21 (IST)No runStarc sends a rising bouncer. Rahane defends it to gully!
- 05:17 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja goes for this Cummins delivery. He uses his hands to nick it between second slip and gully for four runs!
- 05:16 (IST)No runCummins sends a full delivery, outside off. Jadeja lets it pass. No run!
- 05:12 (IST)Three runsStarc sends a length delivery, and its angling away from Rahane. The Indian stand-in captain uses his wrists to send it through extra cover. Three runs!
- 05:09 (IST)No runCummins sends a good delivery and it is very close to Jadeja's body. He defends it.After 93 overs, India are 279 for five.
- 05:07 (IST)No runThat is a crazy scoring bouncer by Cummins at 148kph! Paine jumps to catch it one-handedly as Jadeja ducks under it! No run!
- 05:05 (IST)Two runsStarc sends it to the pads. Rahane trickles it away very fine down the leg-side for two runs. Cummins puts in a dive at fine leg to prevent a boundary.
- 05:02 (IST)No runStarc sends a short delivery, it angles on off stump. Rahane sends it towards a diving gully. No run!
- 05:01 (IST)The action resumes!Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja come back to the pitch. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc resumes his side's bowling.
- 05:00 (IST)Weather reportThe weather looks fine in Melbourne today! There is no forecast of rain, so hopefully the rain gods don't play spoilsport!
- 04:56 (IST)Ajinkya Rahane joins Sachin Tendulkar in a legendary list!It is worth noting that Ajinkya Rahane is the only second Indian captain to score a Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The other skipper is......Keep on guessing.......It is none other than Sachin Tendulkar!
- 04:51 (IST)Day 2: REPORTIn Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane slammed an unbeaten knock of 104 runs from 200 balls, which helped to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Also, Ravindra Jadeja was not out at 40. The duo will be hoping to carry on from where they left on Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
- 04:48 (IST)Good morning and welcome to Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match!Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India. A gutsy Ajinkya Rahane century helped India register a lead of 82 runs. The visitors finished with a score of 277 for five after 91.3 overs at stumps on Day 2. India will be hoping to carry on with their momentum and not repeat an abysmal shocking collapse of the first Test match! Stand-in captain Rahane will be aiming to help his side level the series! Can the visitors put in a top display today? Or will Australia bounce back and not repeat their fielding mistakes from yesterday?