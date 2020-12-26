IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India On Top As Ravichandran Ashwin Removes Matthew Wade, Steve Smith At MCG
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Travis Head is the new man at the crease, following the dismissal of Steve Smith on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Melbourne.
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are the batsmen at the crease, following the dismissals of Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. Australia opted to bat against India on Day 1 of the second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The hosts are fielding an unchanged lineup. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are making their Test debuts for the visitors. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are further back in the starting XI for India. In the first Test of the four-match series, India were outclassed by a strong Australian bowling attack. The visitors suffered a dramatic collapse on Day 3 of the Test, as they finished at 36 for nine, their lowest Test total in history. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 26, 2020
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 06:25 (IST)Marnus Labuschagne tucks the ball in front of mid-wicketMarnus Labuschagne tucks a good length delivery in front of mid-wicket, completing a single.
- 06:23 (IST)India lose their first reviewIndia lose their first review following an LBW call against Marnus Labuschagne. Height was an issue with Labuschagne struck pretty high.
- 06:19 (IST)WICKET! Steve Smith c Cheteshwar Pujara b Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (8)Steve Smith departs for a duck, edging the ball to Cheteshwar Pujara at leg slip. Ravichandran Ashwin gets his second wicket, celebrating with great enthusiasm. Travis Head is the new man in.
- 06:14 (IST)Marnus Labuschagne punches the ball in front of mid-offMarnus Labuschagne punches a shorter delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin in front of Ravindra Jadeja at mid-off, completing a single.
- 06:08 (IST)WICKET! Matthew Wade c Ravindra Jadeja b Ravichandran Ashwin 30 (39)Matthew Wade departs for 30 runs off 39 deliveries, after charging down the pitch and attempting to get a big hit against Ravichandran Ashwin. However, Wade was not in control resulting in an opportunity for Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja managed to hold on despite a collision with Shubman Gill. Steve Smith is the new man in.
- 06:04 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade scores his third boundary of the innings, paddling a flat delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin fine.
- 06:02 (IST)Labuschagne chops in front of pointMarnus Labuschagne chops the ball in front of point, completing a quick single with Matthew Wade.
- 05:58 (IST)Matthew Wade hits the ball through the coversMatthew Wade punched a length ball from Umesh Yadav through the covers, completing three runs with Marnus Labuschagne.
- 05:55 (IST)Matthew Wade sweeps the ball to backward square legMatthew Wade sweeps a full ball from Ravichandran Ashwin to backward square leg, completing a single.
- 05:53 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin into the attackRavichandran Ashwin has been introduced into the attack. Can Ashwin get some quick dismissals?
- 05:49 (IST)Matthew Wade continues to attackMatthew Wade drives through the covers, hitting in the gap handing an opportunity to complete three runs on a big outfield.
- 05:48 (IST)Marnus Labuschagne pulls the ball behind squareMarnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade complete two runs, following a short delivery which the former pulled behind square.
- 05:37 (IST)Matthew Wade clips the ball through mid-wicketMatthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne complete three runs, after the former clipped the ball through mid-wicket.
- 05:35 (IST)Marnus Labuschagne gets off the markMarnus Labuschagne gets off the mark, following a clip away to fine leg.
- 05:33 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade gets his second boundary of the innings. Wade played a punch off a full delivery from Umesh Yadav, crunching it wide of mid-off.
- 05:29 (IST)WICKET! Joe Burns c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 0 (10)India get an early wicket as Joe Burns departs for a duck. The opener attempted to drive without being in control, edging the ball to Rishabh Pant. Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in.
Edge and taken! Australia down! @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes in his third over as Australia lose Joe Burns. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020
- 05:24 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade gets the first boundary of the Australian innings following a full delivery from Umesh Yadav.
- 05:23 (IST)Shubman Gill fails to hold on to thick outside edgeShubman Gill fails to hold on following a thick outside edge off Matthew Wade, despite attempting a dive.
- 05:19 (IST)Single to backward pointMatthew Wade directs the ball to backward point, completing a single following a misfield from Ajinkya Rahane.
- 05:14 (IST)Wade finds the gap, as Australia get off the markMatthew Wade directs a pitched up delivery between point and cover, completing three runs alongside Joe Burns.
- 05:09 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah starts off with a maidenBumrah has started off the match with a maiden over, leaving Joe Burns in a state of discomfort. Umesh Yadav will share the new ball.
- 05:05 (IST)Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are ready to start the inningsJoe Burns and Matthew Wade are ready to kick off the Australian innings. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the opening over.
- 04:36 (IST)LineupsIndia XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
- 04:34 (IST)Australia win toss and opt to batAustralia skipper Tim Paine has won the toss and opted to bat against India.
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vNykQz71G0— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020
- 04:26 (IST)Toss just a few minutes away!The toss is just a few minutes away. It will be interesting to see the decision of the team winning the toss.
Toss coming up shortly. Will you bat or bowl first? #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oj0qdo84BS— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020
- 04:08 (IST)MCG To Pay Special Tribute To Dean JonesThe opening day of the Boxing Day Test will witness a special tribute to tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones. Jones died in September in Mumbai.
- 04:03 (IST)Team India will play their 100th Test against AustraliaThe Indian team is set to play its 100th Test against Australia, when the two teams face off in the second game of the four-match Test series at the MCG.
#TeamIndia will play their th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aXTj6kUvHl— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020
- 03:59 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Here is the preview of the match.