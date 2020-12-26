Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are the batsmen at the crease, following the dismissals of Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. Australia opted to bat against India on Day 1 of the second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The hosts are fielding an unchanged lineup. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are making their Test debuts for the visitors. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are further back in the starting XI for India. In the first Test of the four-match series, India were outclassed by a strong Australian bowling attack. The visitors suffered a dramatic collapse on Day 3 of the Test, as they finished at 36 for nine, their lowest Test total in history. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground