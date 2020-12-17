Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will look to help India rebuild, after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw on the opening day of the visitors' first day/night Test on overseas soil against Australia. The game is being held at the Adelaide Oval. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have accounted for a wicket apiece. Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari form the batting department for Team India. Wriddhiman Saha is the wicketkeeper-batsman. Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the bowlers for the visitors. Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are the openers for the hosts, with Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head set to follow. Skipper Tim Paine will handle the wicket-keeper's responsibilities. Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood are the men in the bowling department. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval