IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins Castles Mayank Agarwal, Australia On Top
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli is the new batsman in, after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal in the visitors' first day/night Test on overseas soil against Australia in Adelaide.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will look to help India rebuild, after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw on the opening day of the visitors' first day/night Test on overseas soil against Australia. The game is being held at the Adelaide Oval. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have accounted for a wicket apiece. Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari form the batting department for Team India. Wriddhiman Saha is the wicketkeeper-batsman. Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the bowlers for the visitors. Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are the openers for the hosts, with Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head set to follow. Skipper Tim Paine will handle the wicket-keeper's responsibilities. Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood are the men in the bowling department. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 17, 2020
1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval
- 11:22 (IST)Cameron Green into the attackCameron Green is set to bowl his first over in Test cricket, after being introduced into the attack.
- 11:21 (IST)Single to PujaraA single to Cheteshwar Pujara, who pushes the ball square in the gap between backward point and cover, following a length delivery bowled outside off.
- 11:16 (IST)Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a doubleVirat Kohli is off the mark with a double after tucking the length delivery behind square.
- 11:04 (IST)WICKET! Mayank Agarwal b Pat Cummins 17 (40)Mayank Agarwal departs for 17 runs off 40 deliveries, as Pat Cummins gets a wicket off the first ball of the 19th over. Cummins went slightly wide, bowled a good length delivery which went on to hit the stumps. Mayank might rue his decision to poke his hands into a push. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
Patty with a peach!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
Through the gate of Agarwal with a wonderful delivery! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZQjeHEHyuI
- 10:59 (IST)SingleSingle to Mayank Agarwal following a drive wide of extra cover, as Mitchell Starc attempted to go wide of the crease, targetting the off-stump.
- 10:54 (IST)Two runs!Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara complete a double, after the former took advantage of Mitchell Starc darting one onto the pads at 138ks.
- 10:49 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal breaks the shackles with a boundary, slicing a slightly wide and full delivery from Mitchell Starc over cover. Second boundary of the day for Mayank.
- 10:47 (IST)Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have kept things tightPat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have ensured a tight line and length, giving limited room to the Indian batsmen. However, they have been unsuccesful in getting any further wickets after Prithvi Shaw's dismissal. India 25/1 after 15 overs
- 10:31 (IST)Three runsMayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara complete three runs, after the latter punched the ball through mid-on, following a full delivery from Josh Hazlewood.
- 10:27 (IST)SingleA single added to Team India's total as Cheteshwar Pujara defends the ball outside off, resulting in a thick inside edge behind square leg.
- 10:25 (IST)Pat Cummins into the attackThe hosts have introduced fast-bowler Pat Cummins into the attack, with the Indian innings slowly gaining stability after the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw.
- 10:23 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for Team India as Mayank Agarwal takes advantage of a wide half-volley from Josh Hazlewood. Agarwal directed the ball through the gap in the cover region, with the Australian fielders unable to stop the ball. India 21/1 after 10 overs
After 10 overs, India are 1-21. #AUSvIND live: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY pic.twitter.com/gNh0TIMV8h— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
- 10:21 (IST)SinglePujara and Agarwal complete a single, after the former defended straight of mid-on.
- 10:18 (IST)Three runs added to the Indian totalCheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal complete three runs following a half-volley bowled outside off, which was punched through mid-off by the former.
- 10:17 (IST)Cheteshwar Pujara gets luckyCheteshwar Pujara will consider himself lucky, after Nathan Lyon failed to complete a catch at backward short leg. Pujara flicked the full ball off the pads, with the ball going straight to Lyon. The two batsmen have completed a double.
- 10:13 (IST)Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc maintain the pressureJosh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are not giving away any freebies, with a lot of pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal. India 9/1 after 8 overs
- 10:05 (IST)Travis Head drops Mayank AgarwalTravis Head fails to hold on at short leg, following an edge straight off Mayank Agarwal's bat. The hosts could have well got their second wicket, if Head had managed to maintain his composure.
- 09:58 (IST)SingleCheteshwar Pujara directs a short of length delivery down to fine leg, adding a single to the Indian total.
- 09:56 (IST)SingleMayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara complete a single, following a thick inside edge through midwicket as the former attempted to push the ball.
- 09:55 (IST)Nearly the opening boundary of the inningsMayank Agarwal nearly gets the opening boundary of the innings, following a front foot drive through the covers. Matthew Wade managed to flicked the ball back, just when it seemed like it will hit the boundary, saving a run for the hosts. India 5/1 after 4 overs
- 09:42 (IST)Nervy start for Team IndiaIndia are under pressure early on, following the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw for a duck. Cheteshwar Pujara nearly edged the ball to first slip, which would have been a massive blow. India 1/1 after 1 over
- 09:35 (IST)WICKET! Prithvi Shaw b Mitchell Starc 0 (2)Prithvi Shaw departs for a duck, after dragging a good length delivery which was angling away from off stump, back into the middle stump. Shaw has registered his first duck in Test cricket, with the hosts off to a strong start. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in.
With the second ball of the Test! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4VA6RqpZWt— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
- 09:33 (IST)Mitchell Starc to bowl the opening overLeft-arm pacer Mitchell Starc will bowl the opening over of the Test. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are opening the innings for Team India.
- 09:05 (IST)Australia's Lineup for Adelaide Test announcedAustralia XI: J Burns, M Wade, M Labuschagne, S Smith, T Head, C Green, T Paine, P Cummins, M Starc, N Lyon, J Hazlewood.
What do you make of Australia's XI? #AUSvIND | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/U3NskLl9tR— ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020
- 09:03 (IST)Virat Kohli has won the tossTeam India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in Adelaide.
#TeamIndia have won the toss and captain @imVkohli declares we are batting first. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/YqTlaMrNpf— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2020
- 09:01 (IST)Steve Smith's stellar record against India in Test cricketAustralian batsman Steve Smith has scored 1429 runs at an average of 84.05 against India in Test cricket. Smith's tally includes seven centuries.
Steve Smith's stellar record against India in Tests:— ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2020
1429 runs @ 84.05
Third-highest average of anyone to have played 10 or more Tests against
Seven centuries
How many runs will he score in the #AUSvIND series? pic.twitter.com/CH4PBEw3wW
- 08:55 (IST)Here's a closer look at Cameron GreenCameron Green is the newest member of Australia's Test 11. While his performance on the field will up for review soon, here's a closer look at his life so far.
In case you don't know him...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
Meet the newest member of Australia's Test XI, Cameron Green!#AUSvIND | #DirectHit pic.twitter.com/jEJbQUJXtg
- 08:53 (IST)Nathan Lyon will pose a threat to Team IndiaAustralian spinner Nathan Lyon picked 8 wickets the last time the hosts faced India in a Test in Adelaide. This will certainly make him one to watch out for, with the game an important one in the context of the four-match series.
Last time Australia faced India in a Test at Adelaide, Nathan Lyon claimed wickets in the match— ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2020
But #DidYouKnow he also scored a total of runs without being dismissed, his highest aggregate in a Test match #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jBfWGG1eXA
- 08:47 (IST)Cameron Green set to make his Test debutAll-rounder Cameron Green has been handed the Baggy Green No.459 by Pat Cummins, with the emerging youngster set to make his debut in Adelaide.
Baggy Green No.459 for Cameron Green!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
Pat Cummins presented the young allrounder with his cap before play in Adelaide #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/T8AcW4z31y
- 08:45 (IST)Team India's playing XI for the opening Test in AdelaideThe Indian team has already announced its playing X1 for the first clash of the four-match series between Australia and India in Adelaide. Players like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been sidelined.
UPDATE: Here's #TeamIndia's playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020
- 08:43 (IST)Taking a look at the pitch for the first TestHere is how a look at the pitch for the first Test between Australia and India. It will be interesting to see what the captain winning the toss, opts to do.
That's the pitch for the first Test!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2020
Will you bat first or bowl?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Zxshm2ai9J
- 08:40 (IST)Team India off to Adelaide OvalThe Indian team is off to the Adelaide Oval for the opening Border-Gavaskar Test. Can they get off to a good start in the Test match?
#TeamIndia are off to Adelaide Oval for the first Border-Gavaskar Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YptEl7jWOY— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2020
- 08:35 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the first Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. The visitors will be playing their first day/night Test on overseas soil.Here is the preview for the match.