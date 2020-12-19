Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have helped Australia get off to a strong start, after being handed a target of 90 runs on Day 3 in the opening Test against India in Adelaide. India's second innings ended at a score of 36/9, after Mohammed Shami was declared retired hurt. None of the batters reached double figures, with Mayank Agarwal's 9 runs off 40 deliveries the highest score. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc. Cummins picked four wickets with a five-wicket haul for Hazlewood. Day 2 witnessed Australia being bowled out for 191 in the first innings. Skipper Tim Paine was the highest run-scorer for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 99 deliveries in an innings comprising of 10 boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, accounting for four wickets. India scored 244 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval