IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: Australia Cruise In Chase After India's Dismal Show In Adelaide
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Australia are off to a confident start after being handed a target of 90 runs to win the opening Test against India in Adelaide.
Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have helped Australia get off to a strong start, after being handed a target of 90 runs on Day 3 in the opening Test against India in Adelaide. India's second innings ended at a score of 36/9, after Mohammed Shami was declared retired hurt. None of the batters reached double figures, with Mayank Agarwal's 9 runs off 40 deliveries the highest score. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc. Cummins picked four wickets with a five-wicket haul for Hazlewood. Day 2 witnessed Australia being bowled out for 191 in the first innings. Skipper Tim Paine was the highest run-scorer for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 99 deliveries in an innings comprising of 10 boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, accounting for four wickets. India scored 244 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 17, 2020
1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval
- 12:40 (IST)Burns completes an easy twoJoe Burns works a length delivery bowled at the pads, square on the leg-side with a flick of his wrists, completing an easy two.
- 12:39 (IST)Wade completes a single, directing the full delivery to mid-wicketMatthew Wade completes a quick single, directing a full delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to mid-wicket.
- 12:36 (IST)Ashwin starts off with a maidenThe Australian openers have opted not to take a risk against Ravichandran Ashwin, playing out a maiden. Australia 47/0 (10 overs)
- 12:35 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin into the attackSpinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been introduced into the attack, with the visitors desperately in need of some wickets.
- 12:31 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade gets his fifth boundary of the innings, leaning across and slamming the drive square behind point.
- 12:30 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade gets his fourth boundary of the innings, following a delivery bowled on the pads, which was tickled fine past the wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
- 12:26 (IST)FOUR!Joe Burns gets his third boundary of the innings, following a short delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, hitting the ball to deep square leg.
- 12:25 (IST)Quick singleWade and Burns complete a quick single after the former hit the ball between backward point and cover.
- 12:23 (IST)FOUR!Joe Burns gets his second boundary of the innings, pulling a short ball from Umesh Yadav through mid-wicket.
- 12:22 (IST)Runs continue to come for AustraliaAustralia continue to score at a consistent rate, as Matthew Wade directs a short ball from Umesh Yadav to third man, with the openers completing three runs.
- 12:20 (IST)FOUR!Joe Burns gets off the mark with a boundary, hitting the ball in the gap between slip cordon and gully.
- 12:16 (IST)SingleMatthew Wade gets a single from the first delivery following the Dinner break bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Wade got an inside edge onto the pad, with the ball rolling onto the off-side.
- 11:36 (IST)Time for the Dinner break!Australia will go into the Dinner break with 15 runs scored without losing a single wicket, after being handed a target of 90 runs.
- 11:29 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade continues to get the runs at a steady pace, following his third boundary of the innings. Wade opened the face of the bat to guide the ball between the slip cordon and gully.
- 11:23 (IST)Shubman Gill has replaced Mohammed Shami on the fieldShubman Gill has replaced Mohammed Shami on the field, which is an indication of how serious the injury is.
- 11:21 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Matthew Wade, who hits the ball to sweeper cover with confidence.
- 11:14 (IST)Joe Burns, Matthew Wade ready to start the chase of 90Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are ready to begin the chase of 90 runs for Australia. Umesh Yadav willl bowl the first over.
- 11:05 (IST)Mohammed Shami is walking off, bringing an end to the Indian inningsMohammed Shami is walking off the field after opting to retire out. Shami was hit on the right arm, following a short ball from Pat Cummins, leaving him in a lot of pain. The Indian second innings ends at a score of 36/9, which is the lowest Test total registered by the visitors. Australia need 90 runs to win the opening Test.
- 10:54 (IST)FOUR!Umesh Yadav gets his first boundary of the innings, following a top-edge off a short delivery which runs away for a four.
- 10:51 (IST)WICKET! Hanuma Vihari c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 8 (22)Josh Hazlewood has registered his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, following the dismissal of Hanuma Vihari. Vihari failed to negotiate a beautiful delivery bowled outside off, edging the ball to Tim Paine. Mohammed Shami is the last batsman in.
- 10:48 (IST)Hanuma Vihari edges the ball into the on-side for a singleHanuma Vihari edged the ball into the on-side, completing a quick single with Umesh Yadav.
- 10:47 (IST)FOUR!Hanuma Vihari gets his first boundary of the innings, smashing the ball behind point.
- 10:46 (IST)WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 0 (1)Josh Hazlewood gets his 200th wicket in Test cricket, registering his second dismissal in as many deliveries. Ashwin edged a fine delivery from Hazlewood to Tim Paine, going for a review after being ruled out by the umpire. The Snicko showed a spike, resulting in his dismissal with Umesh Yadav the new man in.
- 10:42 (IST)WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha c Marnus Labuschagne b Josh Hazlewood 4 (15)Wriddhiman Saha departs for 4 runs off 15 deliveries, following a fuller ball on the pads which was chipped to Marnus Labuschagne at short mid. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in.
- 10:31 (IST)Hanuma Vihari hits the ball to deep extra cover for a couple of runsHanuma Vihari plays a fine front foot punch shot off Pat Cummins following a full delivery outside off-stump, completing two runs.
- 10:29 (IST)Wriddhiman Saha flicks through square leg for a couple of runsWriddhiman Saha flicks through square leg following a delivery angling in on the leg-stump, completing a couple of runs with Hanuma Vihari.
- 10:23 (IST)India under threat of registering their lowest Test innings scoreTeam India's lowest Test innings score is 42 against England in 1974. With the team score reading 21/6, there is certainly a chance that history may be created for the wrong reasons. India's earlier score of 19/6 was further the earliest the visitors have lost six wickets in their Test history.
- 10:15 (IST)WICKET! Virat Kohli c Cameron Green b Pat Cummins 4 (8)Virat Kohli departs for 4 runs off 8 deliveries, after edging a slightly wide delivery from Pat Cummins to Cameron Green. Green dived low to his left with the ball popping out, but he managed to clutch it with his chest. The third umpire further confirmed that his hands were under the ball. Wriddhiman Saha is the new man in.
Cameron Green did well to hold on here!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020
Absolute scenes as Pat Cummins also celebrates his 150th Test wicket.#AUSvIND | @hcltech pic.twitter.com/PQscMWsdIz
- 10:11 (IST)FOUR!Virat Kohli gets his first boundary of the day's play following a short of length delivery bowled outside off stump, which was played wide of the fielder at gully.
- 10:07 (IST)WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 0 (4)Ajinkya Rahane departs for a duck as Josh Hazlewood gets his second wicket in his opening over. Hazlewood bowled an outswinger which was bowled fuller, which Rahane could not negotiate effectively, nicking the ball to Tim Paine. Hanuma Vihari is the new man in.
- 10:03 (IST)WICKET! Mayank Agarwal c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 9 (40)Mayank Agarwal has been dismissed for 9, as Josh Hazlewood strikes off his first delivery after being brought into the attack. Hazlewood bowled a short of length delivery, which Mayank edged to Tim Paine. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.
A seed from Hazlewood with his first ball of the day!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020
Follow live: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uTl8iz7xHz
- 09:57 (IST)WICKET! Cheteshwar Pujara c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 0 (8)Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a duck, following a back of length delivery on the off stump which the batsman edged to Tim Paine. Massive wicket for the hosts. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
Getting Indian run machine Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck amid a stunning batting collapse - #OhWhatAFeeling indeed! #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/3htz5NLNFY— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020
- 09:54 (IST)Mayank Agarwal has played the third fewest innings amongst batsmen scoring 1000 Test runs for IndiaMayank Agarwal has completed 1000 Test runs for India in 19 innings. Vinod Kambli is the fastest having reached the landmark in 14 innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara the second name on the list. Pujara reached the tally in 18 innings.
- 09:50 (IST)Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins bowl consecutive maidensMitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowl consecutive maidens in the 9th and 10th overs of the second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara yet to get off the mark having faced six deliveries.
- 09:41 (IST)WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah c&b Pat Cummins 2 (17)Jasprit Bumrah departs for 2 runs off 17 deliveries, after being outsmarted by Pat Cummins. Cummins followed up a bouncer with a full delivery, which was chipped straight back to the bowler. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in.
- 09:36 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah off the markJasprit Bumrah gets off the mark with a couple of runs, following an edge past the fielders to deep backward point.
- 09:34 (IST)FOUR!Mayank Agarwal scores the first boundary of the day, to deep square leg. Agarwal took advantage of a delivery bowled down the leg side, directing the ball on to the fence. The batsman has now completed 1000 runs in Test cricket.
- 09:30 (IST)Players are on the fieldTeam India batsmen Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal are out on the field. The Australian players have also taken their positions, with Mitchell Starc set to bowl the opening over. Mayank will face the first delivery of the day's play.
- 09:26 (IST)Happy birthday to Ricky PontingLegendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has turned 46. Ponting is Australia's highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs.
Three-time @cricketworldcup champion— ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020
Australia's highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs
Most successful captain in ODI history
Happy birthday to one of the greatest players of all time, Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/iV5VZibwrY
- 09:19 (IST)Live Action just a few minutes awayLive Action from Day 3 of the opening Test between Australia and India is just a few minutes away. Will the Australian pacers pick some early wickets just like the case on Day 2 or will Team India's overnight batsmen strike a quality partnership?