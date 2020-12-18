IND vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes For India As Matthew Wade Falls For 8 In Adelaide
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have adopted a cautious approach after India were bowled out for 244 on Day 2 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide.
Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are the batsmen at the crease for Australia, after India were bowled out for 244 on Day 2 of the opening Test in Adelaide. The visitors ended the opening day with a score of 233 for six, following a collapse triggered by the dismissal of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 74 runs off 180 deliveries in an innings comprising of eight boundaries, after a big mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins accounted for four and three wickets respectively. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins registered one dismissal each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 17, 2020
- 11:12 (IST)FOUR!Marnus Labuschagne gets of the mark with a boundary, which could have easily resulted in his dismissal. Wriddhiman Saha attempted to dive to his right, but the ball went under his gloves following a thick edge.
- 11:08 (IST)WICKET! Matthew Wade lbw Jasprit Bumrah 8 (51)India finally get a breakthrough as Matthew Wade is adjudged lbw following a fine inswinger by Jasprit Bumrah. Wade tried to go for a DRS review, which said the umpire's decision would be the final call. Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in.
- 11:03 (IST)Joe Burns, Matthew Wade complete a coupleJoe Burns pushes a length delivery by Mohammed Shami, past the fielder at point for a couple.
- 11:00 (IST)The Indian pacers have been quite aggressiveIndian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have adopted an attacking approach, against the hosts with some fiery bouncers and short deliveries aimed at intimidating the openers.
- 10:55 (IST)Fine fielding by Umesh YadavMatthew Wade chops the ball behind square, with Umesh Yadav at gully ensuring only a single following a fine dive.
- 10:50 (IST)Single to Matthew WadeMatthew Wade directs the ball on to the on-side for a single, following a short of length delivery bowled at the body by Umesh Yadav.
- 10:45 (IST)Joe Burns completes a braceJoe Burns clips the ball away past square leg for a couple, following an inswinger length delivery by Mohammed Shami.
- 10:44 (IST)Mohammed Shami into the attackFast-bowler Mohammed Shami has been introduced into the attack, as India look for an early wicket.
- 10:36 (IST)Quick single by Australian openersWade and Burns complete a quick single, after the latter pushed the ball meekly into the off-side, providing an opportunity for a run.
- 10:35 (IST)India's appeal for caught behind turned downTeam India have opted not to review, having initially appealed a caught behind call. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short ball to Joe Burns which rose sharply, with the visitors claiming a catch on the basis that the ball brushed Burns' shirt en route the keeper.
- 10:29 (IST)Joe Burns gets off the markJoe Burns is off the mark after working the ball off the pads to long leg, with Burns and Matthew Wade completing a brace.
- 10:28 (IST)SingleAnother single to Matthew Wade who plays a length delivery with soft hands, keeping his head down.
- 10:27 (IST)SingleMatthew Wade and Joe Burns complete a single, after the former clipped the ball behind square on the leg-side.
- 10:26 (IST)FOUR!Matthew Wade scores the first boundary of the Australian innings, getting the hosts off the mark. Umesh Yadav bowled a touch short outside off, with Wade punching the delivery through covers.
- 10:23 (IST)Not a single run scored from the opening four oversThe hosts are yet to score a single run, from the opening four overs of the Australian innings. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have kept things tight. Australia 0/0 (4 overs)
- 10:13 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah maintains the pressure at the other endAustralia are yet to score a single run, on the back of a promising start by Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah who have not conceded a single run in their opening overs of the innings.
- 10:10 (IST)Maiden to start off proceedings!Umesh Yadav has started off on a confident note, bowling a maiden in the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball.
- 10:04 (IST)Australian openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have walked out to the middleOpeners Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have walked down to the middle, after the hosts bowled out India for 244. Umesh Yadav will bowl the opening over for Team India.
- 10:02 (IST)India lose 4 wickets in 23 minutes to be bowled out for 244Team India have been bowled out for 244, having lost four wickets in 23 minutes with just 11 runs added to the overnight total.
- 10:00 (IST)WICKET! Mohammed Shami c Travis Head b Pat Cummins 0 (1)India have been bowled out for 244, as Mohammed Shami is dismissed for a duck following an excellent bouncer by Pat Cummins. Shami attempted to fend off the delivery in an uncomfortable manner, resulting in a thick leading edge to Travis Head at short leg.
- 09:57 (IST)FOUR!Jasprit Bumrah gets his first boundary of the innings, following a beautiful cover drive off Mitchell Starc.
- 09:50 (IST)WICKET! Umesh Yadav c Matthew Wade b Mitchell Starc 6 (13)Umesh Yadav departs for 6 runs off 13 deliveries, following a slice off the outer half of the bat. Matthew Wade came running from extra cover, to complete the catch. Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
- 09:47 (IST)SingleUmesh Yadav completes another single, following a full delivery bowled closer to the stumps, which was hit wide of extra cover.
- 09:46 (IST)FOUR!Umesh Yadav gets his opening boundary, following a full delivery bowled on the pads, which was smashed away to long-on fence.
- 09:42 (IST)WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 9 (26)Wriddhiman Saha departs for 9, following a poor shot off a full delivery bowled far from off-stump, resulting in an edge to Tim Paine. Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in.
- 09:38 (IST)Umesh Yadav gets off the markUmesh Yadav gets off the mark with a single, following a full delivery from Pat Cummins, which was flicked into the point region.
- 09:35 (IST)WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 15 (20)Ravichandran Ashwin departs for 15 runs off 20 deliveries, after edging the ball to Tim Paine. Pat Cummins pitched the ball a little fuller, dragging Ashwin onto the front foot. Umesh Yadav is the new man in.
- 09:31 (IST)Pat Cummins to bowl the first over on Day 2Pat Cummins is set to bowl the first over on the second day of the opening Test. Ravichandran Ashwin is the batsman who will be on strike, with Wriddhiman Saha at the other end.
- 09:21 (IST)Just a few minutes left for live action!Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha will take the field on the second day of the opening Test in Adelaide, in just a few minutes. It is important for Team India to post a competitive total, considering the presence of the likes of Steve Smith in the Australian lineup.
- 09:02 (IST)Shane Warne believes that the pink ball should be used in all Test matchesLegendary Australian spinner Shane Warne believes that the pink ball should be used for all games in the longest format, as the red ball "doesn't do anything" after 25 overs.
- 08:54 (IST)Watch: Virat Kohli's knock of 74 runs off 180 deliveriesVirat Kohli has been Team India's top run-scorer in the first innings so far, after accumulating 74 runs off 180 deliveries. Kohli might have gone on to score a century, if not for some miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane.
- 08:50 (IST)Here's a look at the wickets that fell on Day 1The Indian team lost six wickets on the opening day of the first Test in Adelaide. The most controversial of them was the dismissal of Virat Kohli, following some miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane.
- 08:42 (IST)Welcome to day two!Here is a look at the pitch for day two in Adelaide. It will be interesting to see whether the pitch will assist the bowlers or prove to be batting-friendly.
- 08:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the opening Test between Australia and India in Adelaide. The Indian team will continue to bat, having finished the opening day with a score of 233 runs for the loss of six wickets.