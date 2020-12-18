Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are the batsmen at the crease for Australia, after India were bowled out for 244 on Day 2 of the opening Test in Adelaide. The visitors ended the opening day with a score of 233 for six, following a collapse triggered by the dismissal of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 74 runs off 180 deliveries in an innings comprising of eight boundaries, after a big mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins accounted for four and three wickets respectively. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins registered one dismissal each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Adelaide Oval

