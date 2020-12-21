Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell, while refusing to entertain any idea on limiting or banning bouncers, has floated an idea of strengthing any existing law regarding the protection of tailenders from bouncers. Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Will Pucovski, who was to open the batting in the absence of David Warner, was ruled out of the day-night Test following a blow on the helmet. Moreover, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had suffered a nasty blow during the first T20I against Australia, which opened up the debate on the use of bouncers.

Chappell, who played 75 Test for Australia, has said any talk of completely banning the bouncer should not be entertained.

"The time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety, including batsmen, bowlers and umpires, with batting technique a top priority. In conducting this review it would be appropriate to strengthen any law regarding the protection of tailenders in facing short-pitched bowling," Chappell wrote in his column on ESPNcricinfo.

"Any talk of completely banning the bouncer should be dismissed as quickly as bowlers removed New Zealand batting bunny Chris Martin," he added.

Chappell, who made his debut in the longest format of the game in the year 1964, recalled an instance when there were calls for banning the bouncer, a major strike weapon for the then West Indies side.

"There were rumblings in the '80s about banning the bouncer, when the West Indies were dominating. This wouldn't have slowed the West Indies' superiority," said Chappell

"But it would have resulted in regular batting exhibitions that were boring to watch and commentate on. Such a change would also create problems for umpires in adjudicating on a no-bouncer law," he added.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had substituted Jadeja on the field during the second innings of the first T20I.

The move raised several questions as the cricket pundits stood divided over a player being a like-for-like replacement for another.

Chappell said the debate was "pointless" as it will always remain a tough task to please everyone.

"Complaining about a player not being a like-for-like replacement seems pointless; it's always going to be difficult to please all parties," said the former Australia skipper.

Promoted

"It's akin to driving in Sydney and letting a car into your lane because you know in five minutes' time you'll require the same courtesy from another commuter," he added.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will play the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.