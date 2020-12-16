Ahead of the much-awaited Australia vs India day-night Test in Adelaide, India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith sat down to talk about a number of things including, among others, their love for the game of cricket and their first cricket memory. Kohli and Smith were part of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia and the former led his team to the title, beating South Africa in the final. Smith asked the Indian skipper if that was when Kohli knew that cricket was going to be his career or he was aware before.

"I always knew that I wanted to play the game at the highest level and the time that I definitely thought that I am going to make this a career is when my father passed away. And that's the time I realised that I have got to get serious about this and actually make it a proper commitment," said Kohli, in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"My focus cannot shift and I just became single-minded from then on and kept my focus on playing for India and play for a long time. I didn't even think that I am going to get dropped from the team or anything like that. It was pure motivation and the will to move forward," he added.

During their candid chat ahead of the series opener, Smith and Kohli also recalled their memories from 2014-15 series where both of them notched four centuries each. Smith asked Kohli to shed light on his individual performance during that series and how it feels to be in a zone while batting knowing that you are not going to get out.

"It's funny because I visualised for two months and then we prepared so much to play the first Test and then I walk in I think four balls before lunch and Mitchell Johnson hit first ball on the head. And I just stood there thinking I have prepared for two-and-a-half months and what the hell is going on. But then you either go fight or flight and I just told myself that I am going to start taking him on now because he was probably in his best bowling form.

"I made a decision there that I am going to be positive and take the game forward and see what happens," said Kohli, recalling his experiences from the 2014-15 series.

Out of his four centuries scored during 2014-15 tour Down Under, Kohli scored two in Adelaide and the Indian team, who are all set to play their first-ever day-night Test overseas, would hope that he continues with his good form at this venue and get them a head-start in the four-test series before heading home on a paternity leave.