After suffering a humiliating loss in the series-opening day-night Test in Adelaide, India will look to bounce back when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The Indian team will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Test series, with Ajinkya Rahane stepping in his role. The visitors have made four changes to their starting XI from the last match, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj set to make their debut. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper--batsman Rishabh Pant have also found a place in the starting XI. The hosts, on the other hand, are set to field the same playing XI after a comfortable win in the opening match.

When will the Australia vs India 2nd Test starts?

The second Test match between Australia and India begins on December 26, Saturday.

Where will the Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day Test) be played?

The second Test match (Boxing day Test) between Australia and India will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the Australia vs India 2ne Test begin?

The second Test (Boxing Day Test) match between Australia and India will begin at 5:00 am IST. (Toss 4:30 am IST)

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of second Test match between Australia and India will be on available on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The second Test match between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)