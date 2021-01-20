Cricket Australia (CA) wrote an open letter thanking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian players and the fans for the successful completion of India's tour to Australia under strict Covid norms and bio-bubble restrictions. CA said they are grateful to the BCCI for their "friendship, trust and commitment" in delivering a series that "brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it the most." CA hailed the recently-concluded Test series between the teams as "one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever contested."

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

In an enthralling final Test, India beat Australia by three wickets with only three overs remaining in the final day's play after chasing down their third-highest total to win a Test.

India overhauled the 328-run target set by Australia courtesy Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 and half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and resigned Australia to their first loss at The Gabba since 1988.

India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 after having lost the ODI series by the same margin.

All series were played with players restricted to bio-bubbles and CA hailed the BCCI's "spirit of cooperation" amid "many public health and logistical challenges."

The letter went on to praise players including stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane, Man of the Series Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Steve Smith, and debutants Shubman Gill and Cameron Green.

Promoted

"We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible," the letter read.

CA chairperson Earl Eddings and interim CEO Nick Hockley signed on the letter, congratulating Team India on the series win.