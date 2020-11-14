Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are now reunited, following a temporary halt to their partnership. The duo represented different franchises during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, forcing the players to adopt an individualistic approach. While Chahal featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kuldeep was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. But the "spin twins" are back together, part of the Indian team, which is currently on tour of Australia. Chahal and Kuldeep were seen standing on a cricket ground with arms around each other, in an image tweeted by the former on his official Twitter account. "Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for Flag of India#TeamIndia Flexed biceps #spintwins #kulcha," the caption read.

Chahal made an impact in the 13th edition of the IPL, finishing as one of the top wicket-takers in the season. The 30-year-old accounted for 21 dismissals in 15 matches at an average of 19.28 and strike rate of 16.33.

Chahal further maintained a decent economy rate of 7.08. RCB were knocked out of IPL 2020 in the Eliminator stage, after a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Promoted

Kuldeep, on the other hand, struggled to perform in the limited opportunities provided. The 25-year-old picked only one wicket in five matches, with rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy preferred instead.

KKR failed to make it to the playoffs following an inferior net run rate, in a season where Dinesh Karthik was replaced by Eoin Morgan as skipper midway.