Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of him quarantining in his hotel room in Sydney. The 25-year-old captioned the picture, "Quarantining in perfect company" -- the company being himself. The right-hander reached Sydney with the rest of the Indian team for the tour of Australia on Thursday. Iyer along with the rest of the team will quarantine for a 14-day period. The tour gets underway with the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Quarantining in perfect company pic.twitter.com/mk8hKnFWoe — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 13, 2020

Iyer reaches Australia on the back of his finest season in the Indian Premier League, playing a key role in Delhi Capitals' run to the final. The IPL 2020 was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and despite not setting the stage alight, Iyer put in some consistent performances to score a total of 519 runs.

The Delhi Capitals skipper averaged 34.60, scoring at a strike rate of 123.27 with a high score of 88 not out.

His previous best run tally in the IPL was in 2019 when Iyer scored 463 runs at an average of 30.86.

Delhi, however, could not get the better defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final as Rohit Sharma's rampant team lifted their fifty IPL trophy.

In Australia, India will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, culminating with the four-match Test series. Iyer will be hoping to cement his place in the team but has quite a lot of competition.

He has played 18 ODIs for India, scoring 748 runs at an average of 49.87 with a hundred to his name. In 21 T20Is, Iyer has scored 417 runs at an average of 27.8.