Mohammed Shami geared up for India's upcoming series in Australia with some bowling practice in the nets. The 30-year-old fast bowler has been included in India's squads for all three formats and could be seen in action on November 27 when India take on Australia in the first of the three One-day Internationals at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "There is no better feeling than to play for your country. A long wait to bowl in the #TeamIndia nets finally ended today! Looking forward to our Australian tour," wrote Shami as caption for a video he posted on social media that showed him running in to bowl in the nets.

Shami has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 Twenty20 Internationals for India since making his debut in 2013.

He was a key bowler for India on their last tour to Australia in 2018-19, picking up 16 wickets in four Tests and five wickets in three ODIs.

Overall, Shami has 180 Test wickets at 27.36, 144 ODI wickets at 25.42 and 12 T20I wickets.

India kick off their tour with three ODIs and three T20Is in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 8 before playing the first Test in Adelaide which will be a day-night affair.

The remaining three Tests will be played in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).

India had their second training session on Sunday, November 15 as the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were seen practising slip catching and off-spinner R Ashwin as well as fast bowler T Natarajan got some bowling practice in the nets.