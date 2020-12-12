Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Marcus Harris has been added to Australia men's squad for the first Test of the four-match series against India at the Adelaide Oval. Harris has been drafted into the squad following confirmation of David Warner and Will Pucovski not being available for selection in Adelaide. David Warner had injured his adductor muscle while fielding during the second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Drummoyne Oval last week. Both batsmen will now target a return to team for for the Boxing Day Test.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the Test squad. Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG," National Selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying in an official release.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test," he added.

Harris has represented Australia in nine Test matches and was in the squad who retained the Ashes in England last year.

He has scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria this season, highlighted by a brilliant 239 against South Australia.

India and Australia clash in the first Test at Adelaide Oval, beginning December 17. The contest will be played under lights as it is a pink-ball Test.