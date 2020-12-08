Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Hardik Pandya says that his teammates were really happy after he won the game for the team. Tells that he was lucky to be able to do that. On him changing bat in the closing overs, Pandya says that he has been trying to figure out which bat he should be using. Adds luckily got the bat he was playing during the lockdown and it worked for him. On his chance of playing in Tests, Hardik tells that he has plans to go back home and see his family and he will stick to that plan.
Right! India chased down 195 in the last game. They need 187 here to whitewash the Aussies. Their batters are in a good nick and with someone as good in form as Hardik Pandya, lower down the order, they will back themselves to scale this down. Will they be able to do so or will Australia manage to win this game and avoid the whitewash. Run chase coming up shortly. But before that, let's hear from Hardik Pandya.
Indians were once again disappointing with the ball and in the field. The dropped catches and a wicket off the no ball didn't help their cause either. Sundar did well in his 4-over spell, picking two wickets and giving 34. Chahal and Shardul were taken to the cleaners by Maxwell and Wade. Natarajan was once again pretty decent as he gave 33 in his 4 overs with 11 coming from the final over. He got the big wicket of Maxwell too.
Asked to bat first, Australia did not start well as they lost their returning skipper for a duck. However, Wade, their man in form from the last game, continued his terrific touch here as well as he got hold of anything short and punished it. He added 65 for the 2nd wicket with Smith and got to his half ton again. He along with Maxwell added another 90-run stand. Maxwell got a life when he was dismissed off a no ball. He went berserk after that and smashed the Indians all over the park and got to his half-century in just 31 balls. Indians were pretty generous to him as they put him down a few times and the Aussies took the chances with both hands and punished the Indian bowlers.
Another powerful batting performance from the Aussies! Once again it was Matthew Wade who went bonkers from the start and in this game, he got a partner in Maxwell. The Big Show put on a fine show. In the end, the Indians wouldn't be too disappointed because they have stopped the Aussies to a total smaller than what they chased down in the 2nd T20I. However, this could have been a lot less had they taken their chances.
Daniel Sams is the new man in. 2 balls left. What can he do?
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish off. Yorker length ball outside off, Daniel Sams looks to jam it out but misses. They do not take the bye either. AUSTRALIANS FINISH WITH 186/5.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daniel is off the mark with a strike rate of 400. Full and outside off, Sams powers a drive through the covers. It goes wide of the running long off fielder and into the boundary as well.
19.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A suicidal second run there. Short knows he is out and starts walking. Around off, Short knocks it down to long on. Takes a single and wants the second. Runs to the other end. The throw comes to the keeper's end. Rahul collects and whips the bails off. D'Arcy Short knows well that he is well short. He starts walking. Unnecessary from him to take the second there.
Run out appeal taken upstairs.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort from Sanju Samson there though. Very full and outside off, D'Arcy creams the drive through the covers. Sanju runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it thoroughly. A boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off, dug out to the right of third man for a brace.
Who is in now? It is D'Arcy Short.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Natarajan again, showing his worth to the team. It was a full toss on off and middle, Maxwell gets into position to play the reverse sweep but he misses it completely. The stumps are shattered. Natarajan depends on nobody to get his man there.
18.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Again! Shardul Thakur would be livid with that. Shortish ball outside off, Maxwell looked to steer that to third man. But there is Samson at short third man. It goes straight to him but he spills it. A single is taken further.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Not a wide. A dot. Full and well outside off but within the tramline. Glenn looks to play at it but ends up missing it.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and a boundary! What is happening here? The Indian side are very sloppy. Full and outside off, Moises clears his front foot and strokes it over cover-point. Sundar runs into his left from deep point. He gets to the ball but takes it too casually. The ball goes through him and into the boundary.
Moises Henriques is in now.
Review time! Wade has been given out LBW but he reviews. Looks to be a gonner though.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Will just ease Shardul's nerves a little bit. Slower ball, very full on middle and leg, Matthew looks to play it across the line but to the naked eye he seems to have missed it. It hits his boot. An appeal is put in for a lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Wade though reviews it straightaway. Snicko and Hot Spot confirm that there is no bat involved. Right, onto Ball Tracker then. THREE REDS! India have got the big wicket of Matthew Wade then. He goes after an amazing 80 off 53 balls.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge... but no fielder there. Full and around off, Maxwell gets to the off side and looks to target the leg side. Gets a leading edge to third man and Sanju comes in from the deep. Just the single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full and outside off, Maxwell clears his front foot and goes over cover-point. There is a fielder in the deep. It lands safely and is fielded. Just the single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good ball but an even better shot. And Maxwell gets to his half ton as well. Natarajan bowls it very full on middle but Glenn is deep inside his crease. He powers it wide of the man at deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good bowling from Natarajan. This time he gets it inside the tramline. Wade can only jam it out to the off side for one. Very well bowled. Nothing much could have been done there.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good ball from Natarajan but he goes too wide outside off, past the guideline. Matthew looks to dig it out but fails to do so. Wided.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fumble and a single. Very full on off, driven to cover. Shikhar there misfields and the Aussies get a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Maxwell looks to scoop it over the keeper's head, towards third man. But he misses it.
17.1 overs (3 Runs) The batsmen get three there. Full and outside off, MW drives it through the covers. It is to the right of Super V at long off. He runs to that direction, fetches the ball and throws it to the keeper's end but the Australians get three there.
T Natarajan is back on. He will bowl this over and the last one. Can he keep Wade and Maxwell quiet?
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is Maxwell for you. He has the ability to create shots out of nowhere. The ball was full and well outside off, Glenn shuffles well to the off side and launches it well over deep square leg for six runs.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Chahar has dropped that one. Wonder how big that drop is going to be! Full and outside off, Glenn looks to go big over covers but he gets it off the outer half. It goes high in the air. Deepak Chahar runs in from deep backward point and slides to get under the ball but ends up spilling it. A couple results to add insult to injury.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This one is on the pads as well. Matthew Wade wrists it to deep square leg. This time, just the single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Wade closes the face of his bat to glance it to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing on the bat there. Full and well outside off, Glenn Maxwell gets down and looks to reverse sweep. But to the naked eye he seems to have missed it. KL takes it. He and Shardul Thakur appeal, believing they have their man. But it is not given. Virat is in the deep. He is seeking inputs from the keeper and bowler on whether to review that. After a long, hard deliberation, he flashes the 'T'. Replays are in.... Nothing on Snicko. And India lose both their appeals with that.
A very late call for the DRS from Kohli. Just 1 second left with the timer and Kohli signals the 'T'. Nothing on the Hotspot and nothing on the RTS either. India burn both their reviews.
Shardul Thakur is back. 2-0-24-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Shortish and around off, Maxwell pushes it to the off side and takes a single to keep strike in the next over. 6 runs from Deepak's last over. He finishes off with 4-0-34-0. Tough luck for him. No wicket today.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Full toss well outside off, Matthew Wade reaches out at that and looks to play it to the off side. But he ends up mistiming it to long off. A couple.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, swung away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Now Maxwell looks to reverse guide that outside off ball wide of short third man. But he misses. He has a wide repertoire of shots in his arsenal that we have to keep inventing names on our own.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one.
