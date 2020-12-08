Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Outside off, guided to the third man region for one. 7 off Andrew's first over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, tapped to the leg side.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat knows there is no third man there. Short and wide outside off, Kohli slashes hard at that. Gets it to the third man boundary safely.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle and leg, Dhawan digs it out to the off side for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A tough chance for Andrew there. Full and on the stumps, Kohli plays it uppishly and just over the stretched hands of Tye for a single. A really tough one but with Kohli, got to try to take them.
Andrew Tye to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to point for one. 10 off the over. Another decent one for the Indians.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Another fumble there. Wade is the culprit here. The slower ball, around off, Dhawan swings across the line but misses to connect. Matthew fails to hold onto that, fumbles and concedes a bye.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Daniel bangs it short but ends up overcooking it. Kohli lets it be. Wide called.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Another misfield and a single there. Plenty in this game. Fullish on middle, Shikhar flicks it to mid-wicket. A fumble by the fielder there and a run is sneaked in.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through cover-point for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shuffle down the pitch from Virat there. It was a good length ball on off and middle, Virat comes down the track and wrists it aerially. One bounce and into the deep mid-wicket fence.
A change and Daniel Sams is into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for one. 8 from the over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Dhawan looks to sweep but Maxwell fires it outside off. Dhawan manages to work it on the leg side for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and just outside off, tucked through the leg side for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, punched through covers for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Taken? No, put down? It is Smith who puts down an absolute sitter. Loopy ball on middle, Kohli jumps out of his crease and flicks it. The ball goes straight to Smith at deep mid-wicket. The ball goes straight in the hands and then pops out. Single taken. Finch cannot believe it. Top fielders putting down easiest of chances in this series. How costly will this be?
2.2 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Fired down the leg side. Dhawan misses his sweep. Wade fails to collect the ball cleanly again and they sneak one extra. Wided by the umpire.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Virat looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the outer half towards cover for one.
1.6 overs (3 Runs) Kohli backs away and tries to slam it over the off side but it goes off the inside edge down to fine leg. The deep square leg fielder cuts it off but they take three. 11 from the first over of Abbott.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single. Length and around off, Dhawan knocks it on the off side and calls for the single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Just wide! A length ball outside off, Kohli goes for the drive really hard but mistimes it. It is to the left of Abbott who tries to catch but it goes past him to long off for one.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Didn't go where Kohli wanted to play but he will take it. Good length and just outside off, Kohli looks to push it on the off side but it takes a thickish outside edge and goes to the left of third man. Two taken.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around middle, tucked through square leg for one.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Abbott tries to bowl it wide outside off but it keeps going away. Kohli slashes at it but he misses. Wade, behind the wickets, fumbles and they get one one extra.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Direct hit would've been end of Kohli. A length ball just outside off, Dhawan pushes it towards cover-point and goes for the single. Maxwell quickly gets to the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
Sean Abbott to bowl from the other end. A slighly inexperienced Aussie bowling line-up but let's see what he can do.
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the first over. A successful one from Maxwell and Australia. Short and around off and middle, Dhawan tucks it towards the leg side and takes a quick single.
0.5 over (1 Run) On middle, worked towards square leg for one.
0.4 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark as well. Shortish and just around off, turning away. Dhawan pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
0.3 over (1 Run) Kohli is up and running on the first ball. Short and just around off, pulled down to long on for one.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is the skipper, Virat Kohli.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rahul holes out in the first over. Maxwell with an early success for the Aussies. He bowls this short and on middle, Rahul goes for the pull but he doesn't time it that well. It goes to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Smith there makes no mistake. 2-ball duck for Rahul. Exactly what it was for the Aussie skipper and one of their openers.
Right then, we are back for the chase. The Indian openers step out to the middle. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan it is. The Australian players step out to the middle and take their positions on the field as well. Glenn Maxwell will open with the ball for the Aussies. Here he comes...
0.1 over (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off from Maxwell. Rahul pushes it towards cover.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 187, are 45/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.