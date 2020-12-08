Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (3 Runs) Three more! This time for Smith and this time it has gone off the middle of the bat. Short and wide outside off, Smith punches it through the covers. The cover fielder gives it a chase and keeps it down to three. Expensive over from Chahar. 17 off it.
4.5 overs (3 Runs) EDGY RUNS! Low full toss outside off, Wade looks to drive but gets an inside edge. The ball races towards the fine leg fence. Sundar from short fine leg gives it a chase and saves a single for the team.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, pushed towards the cover region for a quick single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar tries to stay away from the hitting zone and bangs it short too but this one goes way outside off. Wade lets it be. Wided.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Fuller and outside off, Wade creams it over covers and it races away to the fence. This is brilliant batting from Wade.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Wade is looking in a good touch again. Short and wide outside off, it is the slower one from Chahar. Wade pumps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye to finish. There was an appeal for lbw though but it was turned down. Indians do not review it, maybe pitching outside leg. Shortish ball on the pads, Matthew gets down to sweep but misses. It comes off his pads and goes to the off side and Australia sneak in a leg bye. 12 runs off Washington's second over. This after a good first over which cost just 4 runs and he snared the wicket of skipper Finch as well.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flat ball on middle, Smith forces it to the right side of the bowler and gets a single as Sundar gets in a tangle with Wade in his attempt of stopping the ball.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and outside off, Smith punches but finds Dhawan at cover-point.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy runs! He backs away again and tries to punch but the ball goes off the outer edge towards short third man. They take a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Backs away and looks to open up the off side this time but ends up punching it towards the cover fielder.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short again from Sundar and around middle and leg, Wade quickly transfers his weight on the back foot and slams it through square leg for a boundary.
3.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! A flatter ball but the line is down the leg side. Wade looks to pull but misses. Rahul cannot collect it eaither and it races away to the fence at fine leg.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! Terrific stuff from him. A fullish ball just outside off, Smith throws the bat at it but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. Top over from Deepak.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, it is the slower one from Chahar. Wade pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. Just 2 from the over so far. Can Chahar end it well?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! Chahar is not offering any room to Wade. He bowls this length ball closer to off pole. Wade looks to cut but misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and wide outside off, driven to mid off for nothing.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Smith is up and running. A length ball around off, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but this one moves away. The ball goes to cover-point off the outer half for a run. Smith wants the second but Wade says no.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off and middle, Smith flicks but finds mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the successful over from Sundar. Shortish and outside off, Wade backs away and in the end he has to reach out to push it towards the cover fielder. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Wade looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. The Indians appeal for a LBW but nothing results. They think for the DRS but opt against it. Pandya was suggesting that they have two DRS and they can take the risk of taking one here.
Who's in for the hosts at No. 3? It is Steven Smith.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar strikes and the Aussie skipper falls for a duck. Indians celebrate. Lovely bowling from Sundar. A flatter delivery around off, Finch moves to the leg side and makes room. He tries to slam it over mid off but miscues it in the air off the toe end of the willow. Pandya at mid off gobbles it easily. Sundar gets his first wicket in this T20I series.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Finch pulls it towards mid-wicket for nothing.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, this one is punched to deep cover for one.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar is welcomed with a boundary. Wade is continuing his form from the last game. Short and on middle, Wade rocks back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Washington Sundar to bowl the 2nd over.
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the opening over! Good start for the Aussies. Length ball outside off, Wade moves to the off side and helps it towards fine leg for one.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! This one is from the middle of the bat. A short ball on middle, Wade goes on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) In the channel outside off, Wade this time offers no shot.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade and Australia are underway in a streaky fashion. A length ball well outside off, following Wade there. He premediates and goes for the scoop over short fine leg but ends up getting a top edge that goes over short third man for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) That is a beauty form Chahar! Lovely swing away from the left-hander this time. This is fuller and just outside off, Wade looks to work it on the leg side but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar is right on the money! Fuller and just outside off, a hint of swing for Chahar first up. Wade looks to drive but ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
Right, we are all set to get underway in the 3rd T20I then. The Indian players step out to the middle and take their positions on the field. There is a change in the Australian opening pair for this game. The captain, Aaron Finch, is back. He will be opening alongside Matthew Wade. Deepak Chahar, the usual suspect, will start with the ball for India. 4...3...2...1...HERE WE GO!
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C) (IN PLACE OF MARCUS STOINIS), Matthew Wade (WK), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia captain, Aaron Finch, tells that they would've bowled first too. Hopes to put on a good score on a used wicket and put pressure on the opposition. Informs that Stoinis is out from this game and he replaces him. Feels that they need to bowl better in this game and feels that the no balls, which if they can control, will be good for them. Tells that 190 should be a decent score. Adds that they were doing pretty well in the last game but says Pandya played really well. Ends by saying that they need to be careful while defending as it is tough doing that here but wants to do all they can.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, tells that shorter boundary and their last game is the reason why they want to chase again. Wants to be more professional with the ball. Adds that it's been a good year for India this year in terms of shortest format of the game. Feels that need to stay ahead of the opposition in every game. Wants individuals to keep standing up and win the game for the team. Informs they are unchanged.
Toss - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. And yes, Aaron Finch is back to lead the Aussies in the final game. He is alongside Virat Kohli. The coin goes up and lands in Virat's advantage. INDIA WILL FIELD FIRST!
After getting hammered in 2 ODIs and eventually losing the series, Virat Kohli's men bounced back to win the final ODI and then consecutive T20Is to win the T20I series with one game to go. We welcome you for the third and final game of the series. One can call it dead rubber as this doesn't change the status of the series but with the T20 World Cup approaching, no game is dead rubber. Will the Aussies be able to find their groove and end the series on a high or will the Indians whitewash them? We will soon find out as the game is not too far away. Stay with us for the toss and team updates...
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Australia are 47/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.