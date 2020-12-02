Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, pushed to short mid-wicket for a quick single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of the stumps, Gill comes down the track and looks to hammer it over the bowler's head but ends up missing it. He needs to take a leaf from Rohit's book on how the latter plays these short balls.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shubman Gill guides it late but straight to the man at backward point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on top of the stumps, tapped to short mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) This length ball pitches around off and jags back in a little, Gill adjusts late and then pushes it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Shubman stands tall and pushes it in front of point.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And that's another one. Full and on off, Virat Kohli flicks it wide of the man at mid on for another boundary. 8 runs off Green's first over. Expensive start to him.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ah... good shot. Good shot. Short ball, Kohli swivels a little and pulls it to the deep square leg fence.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Now Cameroon gets the bounce. Shortish and outside off, Virat jumps and keeps it out on the off side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid on.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, defended back on the track.
Debut for Cameron Green. He will bowl now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended to cover.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Now Virat gets on top of the short ball and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs. Virat gets it past the diving mid on fielder there. Full on off and middle, Kohli drives it striaght past the bowler. It is to the left of mid on who dives but fails to stop it. Marnus from mid off gives chase, dives and looks to stop but the ball ends up touching the ropes there.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover-point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, flicked to mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full around off, stroked firmly to cover for a dot.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, flicked to short mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air... but will clear the fine leg fielder comfortably. Shortish ball on the body, Gill looks to pull but ends up getting a top edge. It goes high in the air.... and well over fine leg for a maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended to cover-point.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven between cover and cover-point for an easy couple.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shubman misses his flick.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Virat shoulders arms to it.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, comes out to bat now.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is a dolly. The first wicket for Sean today. Shikhar will curse himself for that. Abbot rolls the fingers on it, a slower one, around off. Dhawan looks to drive it over cover but he does not read the slower one well. Ends up chipping it straight into the hands of Agar at cover who takes it easily.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on top of the stumps, Dhawan taps it to point. He looks for a single but the fielder gets to the ball quickly, spoiling his plans.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep backward square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Ashton at cover. He gets a game today. Full and around off, Shikhar pushes it to the left of cover where Agar dives and stops it well. A single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 51/1. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.