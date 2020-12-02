Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
There is a review for the LBW.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball banged in short around off, Adam looks to pull but misses that one. He is not happy.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Very low full toss on leg, JH gives a little bit of room and strokes it to point for a run. Australia will get nowhere close if they take only singles.
Last over coming up then. 15 runs needed off it. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the same. The hosts have their task cut out then.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut away to deep point for one.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Knuckle ball, dipping on Adam Zampa. He had moved to the leg side, stretches out and strokes it wide of the bowler for a single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, hit hard but to long on. Just the single. Good bowling this from Shardul Thakur.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on off, Hazlewood clears his front leg and drives it to deep cover. Wants two, the throw comes to the keeper's end. Rahul collects and whips the bails off but Josh Hazlewood is well in. His long legs carried him inside there.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, carved over point for one.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zampa moves to the off side and looked to first ramp it over short fine leg but then later adjusts and looks to play it over the keeper's head and towards third man. Misses though.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off and middle, flicked to deep square leg for a brace. Australia need 21 runs in 12 balls.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, stroked to point. Hazlewood could not clear the fielders inside the ring there.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling again. Goes for the short ball on top of the stumps. Josh moves to the leg side and looked to ramp it over the keeper's head, towards third man but he ends up missing to strike the ball.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Zampa is taken by surprise. But he manages to tap it to point for one. This is a good change in length from T Natarajan.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out to short mid-wicket for a single. This is very good bowling from yorker Nattu.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in for Australia.
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! 2-in-2 for India. What a great comeback it has been from them. The one guy who could have seen Australia home is walking back. Full and around off, Ashton goes for the aerial cover drive. But he ends up hitting it to Kuldeep Yadav at cover who had to jump a little to take the catch. Indian team on a hat-trick now. Superb.
Who will walk out to bat now? Adam Zampa.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A big wicket this. A huge over for India. Sean Abbott goes. Short ball, SA swivels and pulls at it but gets a top edge. It goes behind the stumps and KL takes it with ease. The hosts need 25 runs in 18 balls.
46.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Drifting down the leg side. Very full and on the boot, Sean Abbott looks to flick but misses to get hit on the boot. An appeal follows but to no avail.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, AA cuts at it but it comes off the outside edge and goes to third man, for one.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, bunted down to long on for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss well outside off, Ashton Agar steers it to third man for a single. Would have been a wide had he left it.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, chipped safely through short mid-wicket for a single.
Shardul Thakur is back. 2 overs remaining for him.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Agar moves to the leg side and yorker Natarajan follows him with a low full toss. Bunted down to mid on. Ashton Agar wants the second and.... GETS IT! Australia need 29 runs in 24 balls.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven back firmly to the bowler, who fails to stop it but takes some sting off it. The ball goes to long on for a single. This is a very good come back from Natarajan.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven off the outer edge to Ravindra at point. This is good bowling from T Natarajan.
45.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Abbott looks to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. A dot delivery.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, pushed back to the bowler. Well bowled.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to long off for a single.
