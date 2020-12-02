Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Pandya says that the Australian bowlers were bowling pretty well and it was imperative for India to do well. On going past the magical 300-run mark, Pandya is very happy. Says he only expected that they would get to just 260-270. On the helicopter shot, Hardik jokingly says that it is difficult to get it in Australia because of the bounce and all. In India, the helicopter shot is easy to hit even if the ball is short.
So 303 is what Australia need to whitewash India. It is less than the average score on this venue in the last 5 games but the pitch has something on offer for the bowlers. India will believe in themselves and look to defend this total. How will Australia respond? Join us after the break to find out. But before that let's hear from the star of the show, Hardik Pandya.
Decent bowling performance by Australia. They were very good for the first 32 overs of the game but were taken aback and by surprised by how Jadeja and Hardik Pandya came at them. Before that partnership started going, the hosts kept chipping wickets at regular intervals and pushed India back. Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 2/44 from his 10. Zampa was impressive as well finishing with 1/45 in his 10. Abbott and Hazlewood too got one wicket a piece but were at the receiving end of some brute hitting from Pandya and Jadeja towards the end.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, India did not get off to a god start as they lost Dhawan early. Gill and Kohli though steadied the ship with a 56-run stand. Just when it looked the partnership looked set, the tourists lost Gill. Iyer and Rahul too did not last long. Kohli though tried his best from one end but departed for 63. At 152/5 it looked like India would struggle to get to 270. Pandya and Jadeja though had other ideas. The two all-rounders were just blistering. Jadeja staying unbeaten on 66 off just 50 balls while Hardik smashing an unbeaten 92 off mere 76 balls. Their 150-run stand has taken India over 300 and given them a great chance.
110 in the final Powerplay and 93 off the final 7 overs. Superb display of power hitting and destruction of bowling by Hardik Pandya and Jadeja. 150-run stand off just 108 balls. Phenomenal! That has shifted the momentum in favour of India and given them a very good chance.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) Hardik has mistimed it. Low full toss around off, Pandya looked to play it on the off side. But he ends up getting it off the inner half. It goes wide of the bowler, to the left of long on. The Indians scamper back for two. INDIA FINISH ON 302/5.
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Misfield. Three fielders in the circle on the off side there. Very full and outside off, dug out to the man at backward point. He fumbles and India sneak in a couple. 300 comes up for the visitors as well. Gives them something to bowl at.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Very smart from Hardik Pandya there. It was outside off, Jadeja looked to hammer it on the leg side but misses. Pandya wants a single, because he hasn't gotten to face many balls, Jadeja obliges. India get a bye easily.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Amazing. Just amazing. Full and around off, Ravindra comes on the front foot and drives it well. Pierces cover and mid off and the ball races away to the boundary.
49.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and just outside off, jammed out to mid-wicket. Don't worry about the running between the wickets, India get a couple easily.
49.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss outside off, Jadeja looks to slam it on the off side but he gets a thick outside edge. It looks to be racing away to the third man fence but Marnus appears out of nowhere. Keeps it down to just two.
Last over, will Abbott continue? He has one over left, here he comes. How much can Jadeja get now?
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Good shot by Pandya but just the couple there. Full and well outside off, Hardik Pandya strokes it firmly and uppishly towards deep cover. Ashton is the fielder there, he looks to attack the ball for a catch but the ball still lands short of him. He manages to stop it nonetheless and two taken meanwhile.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent delivery. Very full and on off, Pandya lets out the helicopter but can only get the ball through the carpet. It goes to wide long on and he gets two runs.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and well outside off, the batsman moves to the off side and strokes it firmly down the ground, to long off, a brace.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Hardik carves it through the point region. The ball is racing away to the boundary but the fielder in the deep runs to his left and cuts it off. A couple.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Sir opens the face of his bat to work it on the off side but he gets an outside edge. There is a fielder at third man. So again, just the single.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked firmly but to cover. A single only.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off from over the wicket, Sir Jadeja swings across the line but misses it completely. The damage though is already done. 19 runs off Abbott's 9th over.
47.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot this is. Sean Abbott getting a taste of how international cricket is, in his first game. Short ball, RJ moves a bit to the off side, waits and picks up the ball and slams it over the deep square leg boundary.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has got to his 50 now. The sword celebration is out. Brilliant batting. It has not just been about the skill but the way he has paced his innings. This one is outside off, Ravindra Jadeja manages to get it wide and over backward point and short third man for a boundary.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is another boundary. Nicely controlled shot. Short ball, Jadeja pulls it. Manages to pull it well and gets it into the deep square leg fence.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There you go. This is real good anticipation from Jadeja. He moves well to the off side, Abbott bowls a full toss, Jadeja gets down and sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Hardik strokes it over cover. There is a man in the deep, so just the single.
46.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It has gone with the wind. Would you believe that? Wow. Full and around off, Jadeja looked to loft it over covers but he ends up getting a top edge. To the naked eye it seemed like he would hole out in the deep but the ball ends up sailing over the deep backward point fence.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Jadeja looks to dig it out but fails to do so.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100-run partnership between these two. What a one it has been for India. This one has been hammered to the shorter part of the boundary. Jadeja understanding his game better now. Full and around off, Ravindra clears his front foot and launches it over wide long on for six.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball well outside off, HP lets it be.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Hardik Pandya moves to the off side and strokes it down to long off. He did not hit it firmly but will manage to come back for the second.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, driven to cover for a single.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a good over for India. 17 runs off it. On the pads, again because he had moved to the leg side, otherwise it would have been down the leg side. Pandya closes the face of his bat to wrist it to the fine leg fence.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing how he gets the power. Gets it over the infield on the off side. Full and wide outside off, Pandya moves to the leg side and slams it over deep point for a biggie.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky. Really lucky. Good length ball from Sean, the legcutter, around off. Pandya looked to close the face of his bat to glance it on the leg side. But he gets a leading edge which goes over backward point and short third man and races away for a boundary.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hardik lets it be.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Hardik taps it through mid on. Wants two and gets it as well.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik would have been a goner had it hit there. On the pads, Jadeja clips it to Finch at short fine leg. India look for a quick single. Finch collects and flings a throw to the keeper's end but misses the stumps. Would have been out had he hit.
