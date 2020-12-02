Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, pushed to cover. AA wants the strike and hence takes the single. 33 needed in 30 balls now.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on top of off, Ashton Agar hops and keeps it out. This is very good from JB.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Sean tucks it through mid-wicket for a run. Is up and running straightaway.
Who's in now? It is Sean Abbott. He can bat as well though.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is exactly why Jasprit Bumrah was brought in to bowl. Huge moment for India. Can this be the turning point for the Men in Blue? A yorker on off and middle, the Big Show gives himself room on the off side and looks to jam this one out but he misses. But not the ball. It crashes into the woodwork behind. The hosts still need 35 runs in 33 balls.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Trying to go yorker, trying to go leg stump. Ends up bowling it down the leg side, Maxi lets it be.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bumrah goes for the short ball, GM lets it be. Wide called though this time.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, dragged down to mid on for one.
Virat turns to Bumrah because Australia turning it around very quickly. He has 2 overs left still.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Glenn Maxwell opens the face of his bat to guide it through point for a single. 18 off the over. A very good one for Australia. They now need 39 runs in 36 balls.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is well outside off, Maxwell lets it be.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Now he gives himself room on the off side and bunts the fuller ball down to long off for a single. 16 runs off the over so far. A very productive one for Australia.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ashton is a very handy batsman as well. Everybody knows how good he is with the bat. Outside off, Agar punches it wide of the backward point fielder and the ball races away for a boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Now he slices this through the carpet to deep backward point. A single.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone for a boundary. Huge gap between cover and mid off. Full and outside off, Maxwell drives it between that gap and the ball races away to the fence.
43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been hit hard. Is it long enough? Yes. Brings up his 50 as well. What a series he is having. He flashes a thumbs up to his teammates as well. Full and angled into middle and leg, Glenn slogs it mightily over deep square leg for a biggie.
Yorker Natarajan is back. 7-1-44-1 for him. Some heavy padding is going on for Ashton Agar as well. He needed some medical attention and gets it.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tapped through short mid-wicket for one. 57 needed in 42 balls.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed down to long on for a single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, stroked down to long on for a run.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There again, that sound! Where's this going? Into the crowd! Tossed up on middle, Maxwell goes for the switch hit and gets it miles over deep point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched to deep point for two runs.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer from Jassi, Maxwell ducks and lets it through. Not a wide called by the umpire. Good bowling from Jasprit Bumrah then.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Agar clips it to short mid-wicket where Hardik sticks his hand out and stops it. A single taken though.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, clipped to short mid-wicket.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Glenn looked to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge which goes safely past his sticks to fine leg. Just the single but again, he would feel he missed out on a full toss there.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, driven back to the bowler. GM would feel he missed out on an opportunity there.
41.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Glenn Maxwell looked to hoick that but ends up missing it.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off, turned to mid-wicket for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back. His 8th over. 7-0-32-0 are his numbers so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) On off, chipped in the air but safely past the bowler, to mid on. A single. Just the 3 runs off that over, a good one in the situation of the game we are in.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, the reverse sweep is out. But it goes straight to the man at deep cover. Just the single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, Maxwell can only dig it out on the off side.
Kuldeep Yadav is back. 8-0-43-1 are his figures so far.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
