Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, flicked but straight to short mid-wicket.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, glanced to mid-wicket for a dot.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, jammed down to long off for a single.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) This one is on the pads as well, flicked to deep square leg for two this time.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That one goes for a boundary. On the pads, Hardik looked to hammer it on the leg side but he gets a bottom edge. The outfield though is quick and it races away to the deep backward square leg fence.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot by Pandya. First boundary in 4 overs. Short ball, Hardik Pandya swivels and pulls at it. Deep mid-wicket rushes in to his left and dives but the ball goes through him to the boundary.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short on the body, Ravindra swivels a touch and pulls it to fine leg. A single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Hardik drives it to mid off for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Jaddu glances it down to fine leg for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Sir Jadeja swivels but offers no shot at it.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched in front of point for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, defended back to the bowler.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Sir Ravindra Jadeja comes on the front foot and blocks it to cover-point. He wants one but Hardik sends him back. Jadeja is not happy with that.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, glanced to short fine leg for a single.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Pandya goes back and strokes it firmly but the man at cover does well to stop it there.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, driven uppishly and wide of the man at cover for a single. There was a mild shout of catch but it was hit wide of cover.
37.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a dot.
36.5 overs (3 Runs) In the air... but safe. The Indians get three there. On a length and around off, Hardik Pandya strokes it uppishly and over point. It goes to the right of deep backward point. Adam Zampa runs to his left, dives and keeps it out. Moises fetches the ball and throws in but 3 taken in the meanwhile.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended to the off side.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, glanced to fine leg for a run.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Good piece of fielding from Cameron there. He is a big man. Short ball, Pandya swivels and pulls it firmly and wide of deep mid-wicket. Green runs to his right, dives and stops it well. Keeps it down to just the one.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to deep point for a single.
Ashton Agar has completed his spell. Sean Abott is back to bowl now. 4-0-16-1 are his figures so far. Been impressed with how he has bowled so far.
DRINKS! Australia are well and truly on top. India have lost wickets regularly and more importantly for the hosts, they have seen the back of Indian captain, Virat Kohli. A fine 63 from the Indian skipper but his side needed more from their leader. The onus now will be on Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja to take the side to a good total. Australia know one wicket here and they will be into the bowlers.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point. Just the 3 runs from Glenn's over there.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads to Sir Jadeja, he flicks it in front of square on the on side for a run.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads to the right-hander, he plays it down to long on for one.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, turned down to deep square leg for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
