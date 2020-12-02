Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, nudged to the off side.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is well played from Carey. 2 men in the deep, he beats them both. Short ball, Alex Carey swivels and pulls it well wide of the rushing fine leg fielder for a boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
34.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Maxi looks to pull but misses that one. Some appeal from a few Indian players for a caught behind but the umpire is having none of that.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Maxwell taps it to short mid-wicket.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Alex closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep square leg for one.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, tapped to the off side.
33.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped behind square on the on side for a single.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Carey moves to the leg side and Jadeja follows him with a fuller ball. Alex Carey lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended to cover-point.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, swept behind square on the leg side for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, pushed through point for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is back in the attack. 7-0-34-1 are his numbers so far.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Alex blocks it from within his crease.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, AC looks to glance it but misses to get hit on the top of his pads.
32.4 overs (2 Runs) Top edge but safe! Jasprit Bumrah has not had the rub of the green so far. Short ball, Alex Carey looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over Rahul and down to fine leg for a couple.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, dragged to deep square leg for a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Maxwell looks to flick but to the naked eye he seems to have missed it. KL takes it and appeals but the umpire is uninterested. Maybe it clipped the pads and went to the keeper.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Carey looks to drive but gets an inside edge which goes safely past the stumps to fine leg. A single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, dabbed to point for a quick one.
31.6 overs (0 Run) This one stays low! Outside off, Carey looks to pull but misses as it stays low. End of a brilliant over from Natarajan. Just 3 off it.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this time Carey finds mid off.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Carey punches it straight to cover.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Carey flicks but to mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Maxwell runs it down to third man for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, wided by the umpire.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Carey pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and leg. Carey sweeps it to backward square leg and keeps the strike.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now.
30.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Superb catch from Jadeja. He is a gun fielder and that is no secret. Kuldeep gets his first of the game. Floated delivery on middle and off. Cameron Green gets on his knee and lunges forward to sweep it. He hits it uppishly to the left of deep square leg. Jadeja runs to his left and dives to take a stunning catch. India well on top of this game. Australia need 145 in 115.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads. Cameron paddles it to fine leg and gets a couple.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Once again Cameron makes room. This time drives but straight to the fielder at cover.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot! Short on off, Green makes room and goes away from the stumps. He then punches the ball through cover-point for a boundary.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Carey pushes it to cover for one.
