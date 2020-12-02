Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket. Agar finishes off with 10-0-44-2. Brilliant from him.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not quite convincing from Pandya but enough to beat the keeper and race away for a boundary. Shorter and on the pads, Hardik Pandya camps back and looks to pull but gets an underedge. It goes safely past the keeper and beats the fielders to the fine leg boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pandya goes back and turns it to square leg for a quick single. Jadeja is quick so he gets to the striker's end with ease.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, defended to point for a run.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, nudged through mid off for one. India just cruising though with singles here.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a single. Just the single in that over, off the last ball. What an over from Hazlewood.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Wonderful delivery there. Yorker and around off, Hardik looks to dig it out but misses it. Just outside off stump.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, hastily tucked to the off side.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven off the outer half to backward point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended to the off side.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Kung Fu Pandya jumps and taps it back on the pitch.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, bunted down to long off for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hardik goes back and closes the face of his bat to wrist it behind square on the leg side.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, swept to backward square leg for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed to mid on.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Ravindra looks to cut but misses it.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed back to the bowler firmly. Ashton fails to stop it thoroughly, allowing a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Ravindra Jadeja.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hazlewood gets Virat Kohli for the 4th time in a row. This is a peach of a delivery. Hazlewood was convinced and gets his man. This was full and around off, King Kohli comes down the track a little and closes the face of his bat to glance it. But to the naked eye, he seems to have missed it. Alex Carey takes it and appeals, along with Josh. In fact, it was not a convincing appeal but Aaron decided to take a review. Nothing on Hot Spot but Snicko shows a slight edge. So, the big wicket of Kohli there.
There is a review for caught behind. It is against Kohli. Finch takes it after the on-field umpire was not interested in the appeal for caught behind. Hotspot is in... no bat there. Snicko comes in and... woah, there is a slight spike there. Decision will be reversed then.
31.5 overs (0 Run) EDGED... but safe! Slower ball and hence that does not carry. It was a knuckle ball outside off, Kohli goes for the drive and gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, it falls short of Alex, the keeper.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, clipped wide of the man at deep square leg for a couple. Kohli took off for the first one hard and that allowed him to come back for the second.
31.3 overs (1 Run) This one is outside off and he guides it in front of point for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya moves to the off side. Josh bowls a bouncer. HP initially looked to play at it but then later lets it be. A good ball from Hazlewood.
31.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, defended.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Virat backs away to punch but finds cover-point. He is disappointed with himself there.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pandya rocks back and flicks it to square leg for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, wristed wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this time to Hardik. Glanced to square leg for a single.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg for one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
