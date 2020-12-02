Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) A little shuffle inside the crease from Kohli. He defends this one to mid on.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Test match line and length from Hazlewood. Kohli taps it to point.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli taps it behind point and looks for a quick run. Pandya though is quick to turn it down.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) Now punches it to the left of sweeper cover and gets another brace.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Another good shot and Kohli is middling everything now. Length delivery outside off, Kohli punches it to the right of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Hazlewood starts his new spell with a good length ball on off. Pandya taps it to point for a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Floated on off, Pandya milks it to long off and keeps the strike.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off, Pandya cuts but finds point.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker on off, Hardik defends it.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket. Now follows the boundary with a single.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Supreme from Kohli! The boundary drought is broken with a brilliant shot. Short and turning away. Kohli slams his cut through point and gets a boundary.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, Kohli chops it to point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Flat on off, Hardik keeps it out.
27.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! Just another regular day at the office for the Indian skipper. He has been brilliant so far but he knows the job is not even half done here and his side needs him to play a big knock. Very sedate celebration from the skipper, hardly any. Tossed up on off, Kohli strokes it to long off for a single to get to his milestone.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Short again from Agar. Pandya cuts it to point and gets to the other end.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Slowish ball on off, Kohli strokes it to sweeper cover and takes another run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Hardik cuts it to point for a run.
27.1 overs (1 Run) wit t27.1: Ashton Agar to Virat Kohli, Flighted on off, Kohli milks it to long off and moves to 48 with this single.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Pandya punches it to cover-point and gets a run.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Once again Pandya cannot go past the fielder.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hardik pushes it to extra cover.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Kohli knocks it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli blocks it.
25.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Hardik is off the mark! Flighted on off, Pandya punches it to cover and gets a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Pandya starts his innings with a punch to cover.
Hardik Pandya joins his skipper out in the middle.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The review does not save Rahul and he departs as well. Second wicket for Agar and India tumbling now. Big blow for India and jubilation for the Aussies. Floated on middle and leg. This one turns away ever so slighly after pitching. Rahul looks to play the sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pad. A huge, confident appeal follows and the umpire is happy to raise his finger. Rahul has a quick word with his skipper and decides to signal the 'T'. Ultra Edge first finds no edge which is confirmed by Hot Spot. Time for the Ball Tracker and it shows three reds. Rahul has t walk back and he takes away a review with him as well.
Review time! Rahul has been adjudged LBW but after a brief chat with Kohli he has opted to take it upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to say.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Flat outside off, Rahul punches it but finds point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Kohli plays it to sweeper cover for one.
