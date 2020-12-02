Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, blocked back to the bowler. Just the 3 runs from that over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, clipped to short mid-wicket. Virat Kohli is egging his teammates on.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on the body, nudged to fine leg for two runs.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, tapped to the off side for a quick single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Anything seems out to Thakur today. Full and around off, Cameron Green looks to play it on the on side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail. Kohli is smiling.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to Ravindra Jadeja.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Green nudges it wide of short mid-wicket and takes a single. His skipper says, 'Good run, mate'.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, clipped to mid on.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off and middle, pushed back to Jadeja.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, pushed to the off side.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it very full on middle, Cameron can only push it back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (1 Run) On the body, swung to fine leg for a single. The call was for two but there was none, if at all, very risky. Just the 2 runs and a wicket there, off the over. A good one for India.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Well bowled. Full and around off, CG comes on the front foot to block it but ends up missing the same.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Cameron Green looks to play at it but misses.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to greet Green, he ducks under it.
Cameron Green is the new man in at the crease.
22.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is a big wicket though. Shardul gets the wicket. Moises Henriques goes for 22. Shardul is pumped. Full and around off, MH looked to slam it on the leg side but he does not time it that well. It goes sharply to Dhawan at short mid-wicket. He takes it with ease. He won't make any mistakes.
22.1 overs (1 Run) An appeal for lbw but it is not entertained. Full and on off, Finch blocks it to the off side and takes off for a single. Shardul Thakur and Rahul reckon it came off the pads and hence appeal but the umpire is not interested. Replays are in and there is an inside edge there. They had taken a single in the while.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Henriques comes on the front foot and looks to drive but he gets an outside edge. It goes through the carpet to short third man.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Same line and length, this is nudged to point this time.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, stroked to cover.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Moises goes for a big off side heave but he ends up missing it. Some oohs and aahs from the Indians there.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Now he tucks it smartly round the corner and takes a single.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is no fielder down there. Fuller length ball around off, Finch comes on the front foot and lofts it over mid on, who was in the ring. A boundary results.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Aaron clips it to square leg for a single.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, Finch is always powerful on those lengths. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Iyer runs in to his left, dives and takes the pace off the ball but it still manages to trickle into the boundary. Shreyas Iyer is not happy there.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, wristed to square leg for a single. Partnership of 50 comes up between these two.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Interesting shot. All the way, he was in complete control. Back of a length ball around off, Moises swings it away wide of mid on and the ball simply races away for a boundary.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, glanced through a diving short mid-wicket fielder for a couple. It is Australia and hence the 2s are easy.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 303, are 123/4. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.